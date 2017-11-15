Let us help you find the right present for your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Golf Gift Ideas: Winter Gear



Christmas is always a tricky time to buy presents and no more than for golfers. Many golfers are bored with novelty socks and plastic tat that they get given every year. So we have come up with a definitive list of great Christmas Gift Ideas.

In this list it is winter gear, if any golfer were to get any of these they would be over the moon

TaylorMade Umbrella

Price – £44.99

This umbrella’s huge 64” double canopy offers maximum protection.

TaylorMade Umbrella from American Golf for £44.99

Cobra Mitts

Price – £21.99

These mitts feature elastic wrist with cinch adjustment and internal soft fleece lining.

Cobra Mitts from Amazon for £21.99

Under Armour ColdGear Jacket

Price £124.99

Under Armour storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability.

Under Armour ColdGear Jacket from Amazon for £124.99

Adidas Climaheat Quilted Half Zip Jacket

Price £99.95

Climaheat technology uses hollowed fibres which assist in keeping the heat in and will help you dry out faster.

Adidas Climaheat Quilted Half Zip Jacket from American Golf for £99.95

Galvin Green C-Knit Waterproofs

Price £279.96

This waterproof features a new three layer Gore-Tex fabrication with the pioneering C-KNIT Backer which hasn’t been seen in golf until now.

Galvin Green C-Knit Waterproofs from Golf Poser for £279.96

Under Armour Storm Waterproof Jacket

Price – £109.99

This jacket has been designed with Storm technology which repels water, plus is highly breathable to keep you dry and comfortable.

Under Armour Storm Waterproof Jacket from American Golf for £109.99

Puma Golf Storm Jacket

Price – £41.95

Lightweight, highly water resistant and breathable outwear garment made from “StormCell” fabric.

Puma Golf Storm Jacket from Amazon for £41.95

FootJoy Seamless Base Layer

Price £42.50

This Thermal Base Layer features “golf fit” so it is designed specifically for the golfer to be non-restricting.

Galvin Green East Base Layer

Price – £49.95

This base layer uses the combination of high-tech fibres and advanced knitting techniques to provide performance in cold conditions.

Galvin Green East Base Layer from American Golf for £49.95

Puma Mock Neck Base Layer

Price £29.00

Engineered with Spandex to comfortably fit your swing, moisture wicking to draw sweat away from your skin and a brushed back to retain warmth.

Puma Mock Neck Base Layer from Amazon for £29.00

Under Armour Storm 3 Jacket

Price – £109.00

This jacket has been designed with Storm technology which repels water, plus is highly breathable to keep you dry and comfortable.

Under Armour Storm 3 Jacket from American Golf for £109.00

Ping Umbrella

Price £44.99

The double canopy allows airflow to help prevent the umbrella inverting, while it also features a comfortable foam handle and a simple release deployment.

Ping Umbrella from American Golf for £44.99

FootJoy Rain-Grip Single Glove

£9.99

The golf glove provides the golfer a remarkable soft, leather-like feel and is very comfortable.

Mizuno Rain Fit Glove

Price – £14.95

The Clarino microfiber suede palm is activated by moisture so you get the best traction possible.

Mizuno Rain Fit Glove from Amazon for £14.95

Srixon All Weather Glove

Price – £7.99

This all-weather golf glove is made from durable synthetic microfibre with a grip enhancing palm patch that ensures you can comfortably and effectively grip your golf club in all manner of weather.

Srixon All Weather Glove from American Golf for £7.99

Sunderland Thermal Lined Winter Mitts – £22.99

Price – £22.99

High performance waterproof fabric heat insulating inner lining Storm cuffs for added comfort and protection.

Sunderland Thermal Lined Winter Mitts from Amazon for £22.99

Under Armour Retro Pom 2.0 Beanie

Price – £22.99

The beanie has moisture wicking properties to help you remain dry and comfortable as you play.

Under Armour Retro Pom 2.0 Beanie from American Golf for £22.99

Macwet Winter Gloves

Price – £27.90

As well as their unique Aquatec fabric ensuring superb grip and sensitivity, the Climatec gloves offer increased warmth and comfort with wind proof, water resistant and fleece lined material on the back of the glove.

Macwet Winter Gloves from Amazon for £27.90

Galvin Green Delta Snood

Price – £19.95

Thermal insulation properties keep the body warm and comfortable. Maximum breathability that enables the release of excess heat and moisture. Soft, stretchy and snug fitting garment, specially developed for golfers.

Galvin Green Delta Snood from House Of Fraser for £19.95

Motocaddy Hedgehog Winter Wheels

Price – £79.99

These wheels have a spiked anti-skid tread with a reduced turf compression making them ideal for use in the wet.

Motocaddy Hedgehog Wheels from American Golf for £79.99

ProQuip Bucket Hat

Price – £35.00

Wide brimmed hat offers complete protection from rain. Ultralite fabric is designed for water to bead up and run off, preventing the hat becoming heavy and damp.

ProQuip Bucket Hat from Amazon for £35.00

