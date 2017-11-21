Get the excellent on course shot tracking and off-course stats

Game Golf Live Shot Tracking System For Just £129.98 (Save £40)

The excellent Game Golf Live Shot Tracking System is part of the Black Friday Groupon Golf Deals and has been reduced to the superb price of just £129.98.

Check out all our Black Friday Golf Deals

Game Golf Live is a real-time shot tracker for both iOS and Android smartphone platforms.

The launch of Game Golf Live followed the original Game Golf product, which was the first wearable device that tracked and captured real performance data and is permitted Under the Rules of Golf by the R&A and USGA.

Key Technology

Real-time shot tracking

Automatic game tracking

Shot detection

Club performance

Shot dispersion

Fairway accuracy

Greens-in-regulation

Sand saves

Scrambling percentages

Number of putts

Benchmarking

Challenges

Sharing

Dashboard of stats

Suitable for IOS and Android phones

As compared to the traditional Strokes Gained Analysis, Game Golf has a detailed TIPS section to interpret the data and help pinpoint improvement opportunities.

When viewed on the web, Game Golf Live Strokes Gained compares the player’s recent rounds to a scratch players rounds to ultimately see how many strokes are lost driving, in fairway play, chipping or putting.

Are you a user of Game Golf Live? Let us know on the Golf Monthly social media channels.