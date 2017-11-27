Amazon have an excellent deal just for today on the Garmin Approach G10 GPS, don't miss out on it!

HURRY! Lowest ever price for the Garmin Approach G10 GPS at just £74.99

Cyber Monday is here and we are bringing you all the Best Cyber Monday Golf Deals from the web.

We have spotted a lightning deal on Amazon for the Garmin Approach G10 GPS – where it is at its lowest-ever price of £74.99.

This deal is running until 11.45pm tonight or of course until it sells out, so be quick!

Key Information about the Garmin Approach G10 GPS

Compact clip-on golf GPS device fits anywhere with 1.3 inch high resolution display

Preloaded with 40,000+ international golf courses, plus free lifetime course updates

Precise distances to the front, middle and back of the greens, plus hazards, layups and doglegs

Green view display shows shape of the green with manual pin placements

Digital scorecard lets you easily keep track of your score throughout each round

Compact, lightweight and easy to use, Approach G10 gives you the ability to accurately measure yardages for shots from anywhere on the course you’re playing and Garmin are one of the standout manufacturers of Golf GOS devices at the moment.

