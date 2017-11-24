Get a superb Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band as part of Amazon's Black Friday Deals

Save £100 on Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band just £119.99

Black Friday is upon us, and one of the many Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals of the day is a superb Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band, which is £100 cheaper than its usual RRP.

Yes that’s right it is a massive 45% off the RRP.

BUY NOW: Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band for £119.99 (Save £100)

This Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band is packed full of features, pre-loaded with more than 40,000 worldwide golf courses.

Related: Black Friday Golf Deals

This device can also be used as a fitness band with heart rate monitoring and activity tracking.

BUY NOW: Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band for £119.99 (Save £100)

The device has a 1-inch, sunlight-readable, high-resolution, touchscreen display that provides precise yardage to the front, middle and back of the green displayed in large, easy-to-read numbering.

BUY NOW: Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band for £119.99 (Save £100)

Features:

– Yardage to the front, middle and back of the green, plus hazards

– AutoShot game tracker

– 40,000 Worldwide golf courses pre-loaded

– Garmin Elevate (Heart rate monitoring)

BUY NOW: Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band for £119.99 (Save £100)

More features includes detailed statistics to keep track of fairways hit, greens in regulation and putts per round, and a digital scorecard to keep track of your score during play.

Do you use the Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band? Let us know how you have found it on the Golf Monthly Social Media channels.