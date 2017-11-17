The on demand Sky Sports service Now TV has got an awesome Black Friday two for one offer on its Sky Sports Pass

Get A Half Price Sky Sports Pass With This Now TV Offer – From Just £33.99

The Black Friday Sales are well under way and we have started listing the best Black Friday Golf Deals we have found on the net.

This includes two superb deals direct from Now TV, the Sky TV streaming service.

Now TV are offering a whole host of two for one offers on loads of its Passes, that includes the very popular Sky Sports Pass.

The cheapest option is a two for one month pass, which is £33.99 and means you can watch all the best live sport over the festive period.

This includes – Stream three of the Premier League’s biggest derbies with the battle for North London and the ultimate red v blue Super Sunday on 10 Dec: Liverpool v Everton & Man Utd v Man City.

Then enjoy an early Christmas present with Arsenal v Liverpool on 22 Dec and a Messi v Ronaldo Christmas Clasico on 23 Dec.

Plus, stream Eddie Jones’ England against Australia and all the William Hill World Championship Darts action from Ally Pally.

If you are really looking for a bit more from Now TV they have a longer term 12 month offer, which is also better than half price

This means that you can get a whole year’s worth of Sky Sports for under £200 – that includes the US Masters, Open Championship and the 2018 Ryder Cup!

The next year is going to be a great one for Sport and for golf so why not treat yourself this festive season.

Are you a fan of Now TV? Then let us know on the Golf Monthly social media channels.