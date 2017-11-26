The adidas Black Friday Weekend sale is excellent with 30% off everything, but now there have been further reductions

Get a Pair of Adidas Golf Shoes for just £19.37

The Black Friday adidas deals over the Black Friday weekend have been excellent with 30% off everything, but now there have been further reduction to put on before the 30% off.

The adidas Tech Response shoe has come down in price from £39.95 to £27.96 and this is before the site wide Black Friday 30% off.

The adidas Tech Response Shoes are designed for tour-level performance, they feature extra room in the forefoot and a locked-in fit for support in the midfoot and heel.

To get 30% off the adidas Adipower S Boost 3 enter Shoes make sure to ‘BLACKFRIDAY’ in cart or at checkout. Sale ends Monday 27th November!

Key Technology for adidas Tech Response Shoes

Microfibre synthetic leather and textile upper for lightweight comfort and soft feel

Die-cut EVA insole with textile surface for breathability; Comfortable textile lining

cloudfoam sockliner for lasting comfort and lightweight cushioning with every step; Soft and durable EVA midsole

Tour Performance last with extra room in the forefoot, and midfoot and heel support for optimal fit and exceptional performance during the swing

Low-profile THINTECH EXP cleat offers improved stability, traction, durability, and less wear on the green

ADIWEAR rubber outsole with strategically configured traction lugs for versatility and comfort; Six-spike outsole with TRAXION secondary lugs for improved traction and stability

A pair of these shoes are perfect to look the part on the course, and at this price it means style with affordability.

