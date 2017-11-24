Jordan Spieth winning the Open at Royal Birkdale was one of the iconic moments of 2017

Get Jordan Spieth’s Open Winning Outfit this Black Friday and Save £124.50

Get the look this Black Friday with the excellent Under Armour 30% off Black Friday Sale.

Related: Black Friday Golf Deals

Jordan Spieth winning the Open Championship and Royal Birkdale will go down as one of the sporting highlights of 2017.

Thanks to Under Armour you can now get your hands on the same shoes and apparel that Spieth wore during the final round of the Open Championship and with 30% off this Black Friday.

Jordan Spieth’s Open 2017 Round 4 Outfit

Cost for the entire outfit is £290.50 with a massive saving of £124.50 – but what is the price of looking awesome on course?

Of course Jordan Spieth is not the only golfer to wear Under Armour apparel, with the likes of Matthew Fitzpatrick and Gary Woodland also showcasing the brand on Tour.

Under Armour also have a huge array of other superb products to browse, all of which are 30% off this Black Friday.

If you are a massive Jordan Spieth Fan then of course all of his apparel can be bought from the Under Armour website and all for 30% off this Black Friday.

Do you wear Under Armour apparel? Let us know on the Golf Monthly social media channels.