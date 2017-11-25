Here's a great chance to get the adidas shoes that Justin Rose wore throughout 2017



Get Justin Rose’s adidas Adipower S Boost 3 Shoes for £76.96 (Save 30%)

The adidas Black Friday Weekend sale is excellent with 30% off everything

BUY NOW: adidas Adipower S Boost 3 Shoes for £76.96 (Save 30%) – Enter ‘BLACKFRIDAY’ in cart or at checkout

Justin Rose wore these shoes at the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and he also wore them throughout the season.

Key Information

Lightweight and flexible one-piece textile upper with bonded PU welds for protection, durability and stability

FITFOAM GEO collar foam for enhanced cushioning and comfort; Comfortable textile lining

Directly welded Energy Sling to guide energy transfer and prevent power leaks; FITFOAM SlowRecovery PU sockliner contours to your foot for a custom fit and feel; Soft EVA midsole layer for extra comfort

Competition last features a slightly rounded toe shape and wider forefoot for increased overall volume, improved comfort and exceptional stability

Advanced puremotion outsole with strategically placed adiwear traction provides stability, grip and performance

