Know Someone Who Wants To Get Into Golf? 10% off Full Package Sets thanks to American Golf's superb Black Friday Sale

Know Someone Who Wants To Get Into Golf? 10% off Full Package Sets

New to golf or want to buy someone who is starting out a complete set of clubs then the Black Friday American Golf Deals that has 10% off all clubs, including their package sets is perfect.

Related: Black Friday Golf Deals

Callaway Golf Warbird Package Set

For amazing distance, performance and forgiveness choose the Callaway Golf Warbird package set. The set is designed to offer exceptional distance while maintaining forgiveness through some of the oversized attributes of their head design.

The Warbird Package Set Features:

Oversized Fairway Woods & Hybrids (Graphite Shafts)

Perimeter Weighted Irons (Steel Shafts)

Premium Odyssey Putter

Premium Cart Bag & Head Covers

Cobra Golf XL Graphite Package Set

This package is perfect for the game improvement golfer, who seeks maximum distance and forgiveness.

The XL Package Set Features:

Game Improvement Package

Low, Back CG Weighting

Lightweight Shafts

Premium Cart Bag

Wilson Deep Red Tour Package Set

Get into golf this year with the impressive Wilson Deep Red Tour Package Set.

This fantastic package set also features:

Driver / 3 Fairway with Lightweight Graphite Shafts

Easy Launching Irons & Confidence Inspiring Hybrid

Heel & Toe Weighted Putter Head Design

Year Guarantee

Premium Carry Bag

MacGregor CG1900X Cart Bag Package Set

Thinking of getting into golf? Want a great package set that offers a quality set of golf clubs and complete with a deluxe bag?

This fantastic package features:

13* 460cc driver titanium matrix driver

Durable, luxury nylon MacGregor branded bag

6-SW stainless steel irons & Mallet style putter

1 year guarantee

MacGregor CG2000 Stand Bag Steel Half Package Set

For the golfers who are starting out, this is an excellent set! Including all the necessities to get you hooked on the sport.

CG2000 Half set features:

Hybrid and fairway wood

Pitching wedge with a #6 and #8 iron

Mallet style putter

12-month guarantee and headcovers included

BUY NOW: MacGregor CG2000 Stand Bag Steel Half Package Set For £134.10

Are you getting into golf? let us know on the Golf Monthly social media channels.