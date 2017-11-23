Know Someone Who Wants To Get Into Golf? 10% off Full Package Sets thanks to American Golf's superb Black Friday Sale
Know Someone Who Wants To Get Into Golf? 10% off Full Package Sets
New to golf or want to buy someone who is starting out a complete set of clubs then the Black Friday American Golf Deals that has 10% off all clubs, including their package sets is perfect.
Callaway Golf Warbird Package Set
For amazing distance, performance and forgiveness choose the Callaway Golf Warbird package set. The set is designed to offer exceptional distance while maintaining forgiveness through some of the oversized attributes of their head design.
The Warbird Package Set Features:
Oversized Fairway Woods & Hybrids (Graphite Shafts)
Perimeter Weighted Irons (Steel Shafts)
Premium Odyssey Putter
Premium Cart Bag & Head Covers
Cobra Golf XL Graphite Package Set
This package is perfect for the game improvement golfer, who seeks maximum distance and forgiveness.
The XL Package Set Features:
Game Improvement Package
Low, Back CG Weighting
Lightweight Shafts
Premium Cart Bag
Wilson Deep Red Tour Package Set
Get into golf this year with the impressive Wilson Deep Red Tour Package Set.
This fantastic package set also features:
Driver / 3 Fairway with Lightweight Graphite Shafts
Easy Launching Irons & Confidence Inspiring Hybrid
Heel & Toe Weighted Putter Head Design
Year Guarantee
Premium Carry Bag
MacGregor CG1900X Cart Bag Package Set
Thinking of getting into golf? Want a great package set that offers a quality set of golf clubs and complete with a deluxe bag?
This fantastic package features:
13* 460cc driver titanium matrix driver
Durable, luxury nylon MacGregor branded bag
6-SW stainless steel irons & Mallet style putter
1 year guarantee
MacGregor CG2000 Stand Bag Steel Half Package Set
For the golfers who are starting out, this is an excellent set! Including all the necessities to get you hooked on the sport.
CG2000 Half set features:
Hybrid and fairway wood
Pitching wedge with a #6 and #8 iron
Mallet style putter
12-month guarantee and headcovers included
BUY NOW: MacGregor CG2000 Stand Bag Steel Half Package Set For £134.10
