A look at some of the most beautiful irons on the market in 2017; clubs that look great in the bag and strike fear into the hearts of your opponents
Most Beautiful Irons 2017
For the golfing purist, there’s nothing like a pristine set of elegant new irons. Whether they’re traditional blades or a more modern take on a classic style, a set of beautiful irons is something to treasure and enjoy.
With modern club technology as advanced as it is, a beautiful looking iron is no longer one that only the very best players can aspire to use. On today’s market there are sleek and stylish looking irons that are playable for a range of players. A great looking iron will make you feel like a player and could well inspire you to perform like one. Here we look at some of the very best great looking irons on the market this season.
Titleist 718 MB irons
Price: £150 per club (steel)
TaylorMade P730 irons
Price: £1,049 for a 7-piece set
A milled channel across the head moves mass away from the centre to increase forgiveness on high or low strikes while heel and toe MOI has been kept the same to maintain maxmium workability.
Cobra King Pro Irons
Price: £749
Designed with feedback from PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler, the King Pro Irons come in a combo set with the 3-6 irons in cavity back and the 7-PW as muscle backs. The cavity back and strategic tungsten weighting in the longer irons delivers great forgiveness while the muscle back design of the shorter irons allows for great workability and precision. A 10-25 carbon steel head is forged five times to give a soft yet solid feel. The finish is super stylish in either diamonised black or chrome.
Ping iBlade irons
Price: £130 per club (steel)
Activated Elastomer behind the face saves weight to aid forgiveness and also dampens vibration to make the iron feel and sound better at impact. Heavier ‘near pure’ tungsten weights in the toe of the irons raises the MOI for improved forgiveness. These attractive irons are all about precision, control and workability but a soft feel and good forgiveness has been thrown in there for good measure.
Srixon Z765 irons
Price: £110 per club
Srixon’s Z65 series of irons delivers great, classic look and the Z765, the middle model of the trio in terms of size and loft, is arguably the one with the widest appeal as it strikes that perfect balance of combining a traditional look and feel with distance and forgiveness.
While still having a relatively compact profile, these irons pack plenty of punch, assisted by the heat-treated faces. The new Tour V.T. sole moves brilliantly through the turf and allows playability from a variety of lies.
Mizuno MP-18 irons
Price: £135 per club
An evolved Grain Flow Forged HD (High Density) forging process compresses the grains of the metal more tightly together to deliver an even softer feel, while progressively sharper heads from 7-PW help improve workability.
Callaway Apex MB
Price: £1,049 (4-PW)
The Apex MB came about via feedback from tour players, who wanted a classic, traditional shape with a thinner topline. The irons are forged from 1025 carbon steel for the super-soft feel you expect from a muscleback model. Callaway has also optimised the centre-of-gravity locations inside the heads to improve performance. To reduce the effect of fliers from the rough, new high-performance 20V grooves have been incorporated into the design.
Wilson Staff FG Tour 100 Irons
Inspired by the iconic 1971 Wilson Staff Button Back irons, these blades are forged with a more modern shape and feature up-to-date technologies. With classic details and ferule, these are wonderful looking clubs launched to celebrate Wilson’s 100-year anniversary. The milled face delivers wonderful feel and the forged 8620 carbon steel and nickel chrome plating give a superb finish. The attention to detail is fantastic.
