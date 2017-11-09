A look at some of the most beautiful irons on the market in 2017; clubs that look great in the bag and strike fear into the hearts of your opponents

Most Beautiful Irons 2017

For the golfing purist, there’s nothing like a pristine set of elegant new irons. Whether they’re traditional blades or a more modern take on a classic style, a set of beautiful irons is something to treasure and enjoy.

For other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.

With modern club technology as advanced as it is, a beautiful looking iron is no longer one that only the very best players can aspire to use. On today’s market there are sleek and stylish looking irons that are playable for a range of players. A great looking iron will make you feel like a player and could well inspire you to perform like one. Here we look at some of the very best great looking irons on the market this season.

Titleist 718 MB irons

Price: £150 per club (steel)

The 718 MB is classic muscle back designed for today’s game and is the modern choice for those players desiring maximum shot control with a traditional forged look and feel. Strategically designed CG locations deliver superior shot-making and responsive feedback.

TaylorMade P730 irons

Price: £1,049 for a 7-piece set

A milled channel across the head moves mass away from the centre to increase forgiveness on high or low strikes while heel and toe MOI has been kept the same to maintain maxmium workability.

Cobra King Pro Irons

Price: £749

Designed with feedback from PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler, the King Pro Irons come in a combo set with the 3-6 irons in cavity back and the 7-PW as muscle backs. The cavity back and strategic tungsten weighting in the longer irons delivers great forgiveness while the muscle back design of the shorter irons allows for great workability and precision. A 10-25 carbon steel head is forged five times to give a soft yet solid feel. The finish is super stylish in either diamonised black or chrome.