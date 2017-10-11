The Best Not On The High Street Golf Gifts

Elliott Heath

Getting your christmas shopping in early or is a golfer close to you celebrating their birthday soon? Here are the best Not On The Highstreet golf gifts...

Looking at ticking off some golfers from your Christmas to-buy-for list? Or is a golfer close to you celebrating their birthday or an anniversary soon?

These unique gifts are perfect, with most of them coming personalised to add that special touch.

Take a look at our list:

British Isles Golf Print – £30

Personalised golf cufflinks – £26

Golf evolution T shirt – £19.95

Personalised golf travel bag – £49.95

Personalised golf glove – £23.50

Bespoke golf shoe bag – £29.50

Personalised golf print – £14.95

Golf…say it with tea – £10.50

Personalised golf tee bag – £9

Personalised golf scorecard holder – £37

Personalised golf pint glass – £22

Golf ball bottle stopper – £13

Personalised golf bag pen set – £65

Personalised golf map print – £55

Golf door stop – £25

Personalised golf ball keyring – £15

Personalised golf towel – £20

Personalised golf ball bag – £8

Personalised golf notebook – £14.95

Personalised golf print – £25

Definition of golf mug – £15

Personalised golf keyring – £15

Personalised lucky golf pants – £19.50

Personalised red wine with golf logo – £22

Scottish golf map – £23

