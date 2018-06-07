Want to watch the summer of golf on Sky Sports? Check out this incredible NOW TV Golf Pass offer...
Incredible Near 50% Off NOW TV Sky Sports Golf Pass Deal
Now TV are offering a superb deal on their Sky Sports Pass this summer, although be quick as the offer ends on the 15th June!
To celebrate the US Open, as well as the upcoming Open and Ryder Cup, you can bag yourself a four month Sky Sports Golf Pass for just £70!
And better yet, the ‘Golf’ pass on offer actually allows you to watch all 10 of Sky Sports’ channels so you can also watch the F1, Cricket, Boxing, the start of the Premier League season plus plenty more.
The major golf season continues next week at Shinnecock Hills in the US Open where Brooks Koepka defends the title he won last year and you can tune in with this pass via a Now TV stick, Now TV box or via the app.
As always, there’s a stellar field for the US Open including world number one Justin Thomas, 2016 winner Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods.
The Sky Sports Golf Pass will then give you access to the Open at Carnoustie next month as well, where Jordan Spieth is the defending champion.
The Open is the oldest golf major and takes place this year at one of the hardest tests on the rota.
Best Drivers 2018: Check Out Our Picks
After a host of recent launches, we showcase…
Best Fairway Woods 2018
A selection of the best fairway woods on…
Best Wedges 2018
After a new set of wedges in 2018?…
Best Putters 2018
Read our guide on 12 of the best…
Last time the tournament was at Carnoustie, Padraig Harrington prevailed to win his first of three majors, just pipping Sergio Garcia.
And in 1999, Jean Van de Velde famously imploded on the 72nd hole, taking a dip in the Barry Burn, before losing to Paul Lawrie in a playoff.
The pass will also entitle you to watch the Ryder Cup from Le Golf National in Paris, the crowning jewel in the golf calendar.
Team USA are looking strong but so are Europe, and it it poised to be a scintillating match as Thomas Bjorn’s European side look to regain the trophy from the Americans, headed up by Jim Furyk.
As well as the US Open, Open and Ryder Cup, the pass will include the rest of the golfing season including the French, Irish and Scottish Opens, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The offer of the four month pass for £70 is a saving of nearly 50%, with the regular price for four months being £130.
The pass will auto-renew at £33.99 per month so make sure to cancel it before it renews if you don’t want to continue paying beyond the four month period.