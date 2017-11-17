Check out this cracking offer on Amazon to buy this Bushnell Golf Pro X7 Jolt Tournament Edition Laser Rangefinder

Save Over £200 On This Bushnell Golf Pro X7 Jolt Tournament Edition Laser Rangefinder

The Amazon Black Friday Sale is well under way and we have started listing the best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals we have found on the site.

We are also listing all the best Black Friday Golf Deals on their own dedicated page.

One of the best deals we have found so far is for the Bushnell Golf Pro X7 Jolt Tournament Edition Laser Rangefinder.

Key Information

• PinSeeker with JOLT Technology to zero in on the flag, Accurate to 1/2 yard

• 5 yards-1 mile ranging performance (550+ yards to a flag), E.S.P. 2 (Extreme. Speed. Precision.)

• Vivid Display Technology (VDT) for all lighting conditions, 7x Magnification with HD Optics (objects appear 7x closer)

• Waterproof, Posi-Thread Battery Door, 3-Volt 123 Battery and Premium Carry Case included

• Tour Certified, 2 Year Warranty

What is JOLT Technology?

Well one of the issues when using a Laser rangefinder is that sometimes it is tricky to pick out the Pin from the background. The JOLT Technology means that the rangefinder will vibrate when the pin has been scanned and means that you will be able to be sure that the yardage you have is to the flag and not to the tree 30 yards behind it.

Are you a fan of the Bushnell Golf Pro X7 Jolt Tournament Edition Laser Rangefinder? If so let us know on our social media channels.