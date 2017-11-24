Save over £500 on the Stewart Golf X9 Follow Remote Trolley

One of the biggest discounts we have seen is £500 off the state-of-the-art Stewart Golf X9 Follow Remote Trolley

Black Friday is with us and we will be bringing you all the best deals from around the web, including the best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals.

One of the biggest discounts we have seen is £500 off the state-of-the-art Stewart Golf X9 Follow Remote Trolley.

The X9 Follow is fun and enjoyable to use, keeps your hands free to do more important things between shots and takes the stress out of trolley navigation.

The rechargeable handset connects with the trolley via Bluetooth, allowing for remote control, follow and manual capabilities at the touch of a button. It can easily be clipped on to your belt buckle or back pocket, as well as on to the trolley itself, to keep the movement of the trolley smooth when in Follow mode.

When you press the ‘Follow’ button on the handset, the trolley will follow you when you begin walking and will match your walking pace, even down hills thanks to a sophisticated breaking system. When the handset is close to the trolley, say when you clip it to the handle to play your shot, it is inside a “neutral zone” and therefore the trolley remains stationary.

A this cutting edge technology comes with a relatively high price point but you are getting a lot for your money. There really is no other trolley like it and it genuinely makes using it a fun and enjoyable experience. You will be the envy of your golf club if you rock up to the first tee with the X9 Follow, for sure.

Our verdict on the Stewart Golf X9 Follow Remote Trolley

First and foremost, the X9 Follow is a great concept. The trolley looks fantastic and is certainly unlike anything else on the market. The Follow function especially takes some getting used to, but once you’ve mastered this and the other navigation functions, using it should enhance your experience on the golf course.

