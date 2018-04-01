Check out these deals from the likes of Callaway, Nike, Ping, the PGA Tour and more! By Lewis Blain.

Sunday Trading: Great Golf Deals, Big Savings!

Summer is approaching but the weather is still hit and miss, we’ve covered it all in this week’s Sunday trading so delve into the latest offers we’ve found across the internet.

We have some big savings on some great brands so take a look below!

Callaway Warbird Plus – £14.99 for 12 or £25 for 24!

Need some new golf balls? Well, American Golf has you covered and at a very reasonable price of just over £1 per ball. You won’t get a cheaper lot of good quality golf balls from Callaway.

Nike Victory Polo Shirt – RRP £49.00, buy for £27.95!

Available in six colours, get this simple but stylish Nike branded polo for nearly half the price you normally would ahead of summer.

Join Nike’s Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in a Ryder Cup year and wear a similar polo!

adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes – was £99.95, now £69.96

Get 30% off these golf shoes with Adidas – in need of warm weather golf shoes? Then these might be perfect. Built for comfort, durability and they are lightweight.

2018 Mizuno All Weather Golf Gloves – Pack of three for £18.53 (normally £7.00+ each!)

Stock up on gloves ahead of this year’s golf season. This set of three can be used in any weather – drizzle in spring or sun in summer! You get a saving of at least £3 with Amazon so buy these in a pack of 3 rather than individually.