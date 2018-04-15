We've found some great savings on golf products including the Cleveland RTX-3 wedges, TaylorMade TP5 balls and a golf net with over £45 off!





Sunday Trading: Deals On Golf Clubs, Balls, Accessories And More! In need of some retail therapy this Sunday? We’ve foundsome great savings on golf products including the Cleveland RTX-3 wedges, TaylorMade TP5 balls and a golf net with over £45 off! Check out all the deals below… With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay. Longridge Cage Practice Net with Target – Was £115, buy now £69.56



Is one of your goals to improve your golf swing this year? This is for you! Here’s your chance to achieve your home driving range setup with this practice net, now with over £45 off!

Bushnell NEO ghost GPS rangefinder – Was £103.99, now £79.79

Bushnell’s NEO ghost GPS rangefinder is pocket-sized and gives you quick, easy and reliable yardages to the front, back and middle.

And you can pick it up for just £79.79, a saving of nearly £25!

TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x golf balls – RRP 49.99, buy now £36.90

TaylorMade’s TP5 and TP5x golf balls are used by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, and here’s your chance to pick them up for a less than £37..

They come with an RRP of £49.99 but most places are selling them for around £42.99. Note: the TP5x model is 1.59p more expensive per dozen.

Cleveland RTX-3 wedges – Two for £169!

Here’s a great deal from American Golf in their Masters sale which is still going on.

The Cleveland RTX-3 wedges are up for just £99 each or £169 for two, a saving of around £15 per club if you buy two.

Garmin Approach S2 GPS Watch – was £119.99, now £99.99!

Another great deal in American Golf’s Masters sale is on the Garmin Approach S2 GPS watch which currently has £20 off. Never used a GPS before? This is a great option for less than £100, it might help you score better!

iCart Uno Trolley – RRP £129.99, buy for £99.99!

Looking for a new push trolley? Here’s another one from American Golf’s Masters sale – the iCart Uno Trolley which was £30 off!

Garmin Approach S5 GPS Watch – was 309.99, now £169

TaylorMade Sport Glove 2 Pack – £14.99!

PGA Tour 6ft Putting Mat with Guide Ball, Ball Alignment Tool and Training DVD – was £30.99, now £19.95

This 6ft putting matt comes with a guide ball as well as an alignment tool and training DVD. If you’re serious about improving your putting this year, this could help. Plus you can use it in the house all hours! You can buy it now for just £19.95, a saving of over £11.