Sunday Trading: Deals On Golf Clubs, Balls, Accessories And More!
In need of some retail therapy this Sunday?
We’ve foundsome great savings on golf products including the Cleveland RTX-3 wedges, TaylorMade TP5 balls and a golf net with over £45 off!
Check out all the deals below…
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Longridge Cage Practice Net with Target – Was £115, buy now £69.56
Bushnell NEO ghost GPS rangefinder – Was £103.99, now £79.79
TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x golf balls – RRP 49.99, buy now £36.90
TaylorMade’s TP5 and TP5x golf balls are used by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, and here’s your chance to pick them up for a less than £37..
They come with an RRP of £49.99 but most places are selling them for around £42.99. Note: the TP5x model is 1.59p more expensive per dozen.
- Buy Now TaylorMade TP5 golf balls for £36.90 from Amazon
- Buy Now TaylorMade TP5x golf balls for £38.49 from Amazon
Cleveland RTX-3 wedges – Two for £169!
Here’s a great deal from American Golf in their Masters sale which is still going on.
The Cleveland RTX-3 wedges are up for just £99 each or £169 for two, a saving of around £15 per club if you buy two.
Garmin Approach S2 GPS Watch – was £119.99, now £99.99!
Another great deal in American Golf’s Masters sale is on the Garmin Approach S2 GPS watch which currently has £20 off. Never used a GPS before? This is a great option for less than £100, it might help you score better!
iCart Uno Trolley – RRP £129.99, buy for £99.99!
Looking for a new push trolley? Here’s another one from American Golf’s Masters sale – the iCart Uno Trolley which was £30 off!
Garmin Approach S5 GPS Watch – was 309.99, now £169
TaylorMade Sport Glove 2 Pack – £14.99!
PGA Tour 6ft Putting Mat with Guide Ball, Ball Alignment Tool and Training DVD – was £30.99, now £19.95
This 6ft putting matt comes with a guide ball as well as an alignment tool and training DVD. If you’re serious about improving your putting this year, this could help. Plus you can use it in the house all hours! You can buy it now for just £19.95, a saving of over £11.
Game Golf Live Tracking Device – was £249.99, now £99!
The Game Golf tracking device has been slashed by over £150 on Amazon. It allows you to track your golf shots and stats so can help you improve your game by seeing which aspects you need to work on.
Masters Golf umbrella holder – was £19.99, now £9.40
Got a golf trolley and need an umbrella holder? Here’s a great deal on a Masters Golf one with over £10 off.
Srixon Z Star and Z Star XV 2017 golf balls – RRP £44.99, buy for £26.99!
Want to get your hands on a dozen premium Srixon Z Star or Z Star XV golf balls for less than £27?
This price is £18 below the RRP so is well worth it. Read and watch our review of the 2017 Z Stars here.
Golf Tacklife laser rangefinder – was £119.99, now £78.99
This Tacklife laser rangefinder is one of Amazon’s best sellers and currently has £41 off.
Calvin Klein men’s Harlem 1/4 zip jumper – was £34.95, now £24.95!
Here is a bargain – a Calvin Klein jumper for less than 25 quid! Summer isn’t quite here yet and even when it does come we’re bound to have a few iffy days – you’ll get plenty of use out of this.
Chipping net by Longridge – was £9.95, now £3!
Is one of your goals for 2018 to improve your chipping? For just £3 this is a steal – it usually retails at a tenner. This chipping net made by Longridge can help you hone your chipping touch in the front room or the garden, it could help you shoot lower scores this year.