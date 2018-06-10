Sunday Trading: Father’s Day Golf Deals

Looking for a Father's Day present or just fancy grabbing a bargain?

Looking for a Father’s Day present or just fancy grabbing a bargain? You’re in the right place.

This week we take a look at some deals across various items including clothing, accessories, balls and more.

NOW TV Sky Sports Golf Pass – Near 50% saving

Now TV currently has an incredible deal on their new Golf Pass (which actually allows you to watch all the sports anyway).

It last 4 months to ensure fans can watch the US Open right through to the Ryder Cup and costs just £70, a saving of £60 from the RRP of £130!

This really is a great deal and only lasts until 15th June!

Callaway Men’s Dawn Patrol Glove – From £8.53

Need a new glove? Callaway’s Dawn Patrol gloves currently have small discounts on Amazon, available from £8.53 when the RRP is £12.95.

Discounted Under Armour Men’s Tech 1/4 Zip

These UA 1/4 zip jumpers currently have big savings on Amazon. It says from £16 but most are in the mid-£20s price range – a good saving from the £30 RRP.

PGA Tour 6ft Putting Mat – Was £30.99, Now £19.95

Want to improve your putting this year? This could really help.

This PGA Tour putting mat comes with a guide ball and a training DVD to help you improve your stroke and feel. It should help you hole more putts in 2018.

Under Armour Men’s Playoff Polo – From £32.99

These UA Playoff polos retail at £45 and can be picked up for well under that on Amazon currently.

Perfect for the summer ahead and a great saving too.

Colin Montgomerie Practice Net – Was £18.99, Now £12.70

All golfers want to improve their chipping and just 10 or 15 minutes a day using this practice net could make all the difference.

The Colin Montgomerie-branded net has five sections and currently has 33% off its retail price on Amazon so represents a tidy saving too.