Sunday Trading: Deals On Under Armour, Training Aids, Accessories And More!

Welcome to the latest edition of Sunday Trading! Today’s may well be the best one yet.

As the sun starts to come out a bit more, we’re playing more golf and here are some great deals we’ve found on the net.

With each product is a 'Buy Now' link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item.

Check out all the deals below…

Under Amour Mens Performance Polo Shirt – Was £30, Now From £18.59

Summer looks to be on its way so why not stock up on some quality polo shirts? These Under Armour Performance polos retail at £30 but can be picked up for as little as £18.59.

Granted, they’re not all that price but most are still well under the £30 RRP.

Under Amour 2017 ColdGear Full Zip Reactor Hybrid Gillet, Was £60, From £34.99

More deals on awesome Under Armour apparel. This hybrid gillet retails at £60 and can be picked up for £25 less than RRP.

It may be nearly summer but this will come in handy on those cloudy and windy days and when it’s getting towards the end of your twilight game.

Granted, again, not all sizes and colours are £60 but every size in this ‘Bayou Blue’ colour pictured above is £34.99, that is a bargain! Other colours and sizes can be picked up for around £47.

Big Shot Golf Practice Net – Was £99.99, Now £59.99

Here’s another superb deal to get your hands on. The Big Shot Golf practice net will allow you to hone your swing 24/7 – if you’ve got room for it in the garden.

At under £60 this represents great value. It usually sells for £99.99 and currently has 40% off.

Longridge Tour Mirror Training Aid – Was £12.95, Now £9.95

This putting mirror currently has £3 off and can really help you roll the ball well this year.

As well as featuring lines to keep your stroke under control, the mirror will also help you with your eyeline and shoulder alignment.

Plus you can use it on the putting green or at home on the carpet. A very underrated tool!

Woodworm Long Sleeve Sweater 3 Pack – £19.99

Yes you read that right, three jumpers for under 20 quid! The come in black, grey and navy so will match all of your outfits – this price looks a steal.

GAME Golf Live Tracking Device – Was £249.99, Now £99

Tag your clubs and analyse your shots post-round to find out where you need to improve.

GAME Golf is currently available for £99.99 on Amazon, a superb deal.

6ix Pack Golf Cooler Bag – Was £27.99, Now £20

Yes you read that right. A cool bag. That holds six cans of beer. That you can fit in your golf bag! Never will you moan about a warm beer again.

It comes with freezable pouches and a strap so can be hung from your trolley if you don’t have room in the pockets.

This may be a novelty item but could be a great present for a mate or prize at a golf day. Oh and it’s got £8 off its RRP!

Calvin Klein Cart Bag – Was £179.95, Now £79.95

Looking for a stylish and unique golf bag to fit on your trolley?

This Calvin Klein one fits the bill (no, I didn’t know Calvin Klein made golf bags either).

This one has a 14 way divider, comes with a rain hood and currently has £100 off!

Longridge 4-in-1 Chipping Net – Was £24.95, Now £16.45

Want to improve your chipping strike, flight and accuracy this year? Here’s a training aid that can help.

Place it in the garden, the hallway or front room (away from the telly!) and you’ll hone your chipping touch in no time. This 4-in-1 target net from Longridge has a bunch of different options to use and has £8.50 off.

And if you’re looking for a more basic chipping net, this one from Longridge is currently just £3, down from £9.95!

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls – £36.90

TaylorMade’s Tour-level TP5 balls are £36.90 on Amazon which is around £3 cheaper than most places.

Stewart Golf Universal Black Rain Cover – Was £40, Now £34.99

This could come in really handy this season if you get caught in the rain and don’t have a waterproof bag.

It comes from British trolley and bag manufacturer Stewart Golf so you’re sure to get a quality product that will keep your stuff dry.

It has three pairs of zips as well for ease of use and currently has a fiver off.

Longridge Delux Junior Plastic Golf Set – Was £13.50, Now £9.45

Got a little’un you want to get into golf? This could be their first set!

It comes with a few plastic clubs, balls, putting cups and a trolley bag, any toddler would surely love this. It currently has 30% off too.

Cleveland RTX-3 Wedges £99 Each Or 2 For £169

American Golf’s major season sale is still going on and the Cleveland RTX-3 wedges have some great discounts.

You can buy one for £99 or two for £169, less than £85 per wedge.

Check out last week’s Sunday Trading post as some of the deals we found then will still be available.

