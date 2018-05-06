Sunday Trading: Deals On Clubs, Training Aids, Accessories And More!

Check out these great deals we've found this week...



As the sun starts to come out a bit more, we're playing more golf and here are some great deals we've found on the net.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Garmin Approach G30 GPS, Was £169.99, Now £119.99

The Garmin Approach G30 GPS device has just been named in our Editor’s Choice awards and it currently has £50 off the RRP on American Golf!

Never used a GPS? This is a superb model and could help lower your scores in 2018

Garmin G30 GPS for £119.99

Big Shot Golf Practice Net – Was £99.99, Now £59.99

This practice net is still on offer having appeared in previous Sunday Trading posts.

The Big Shot Golf practice net will allow you to hone your swing 24/7 – if you’ve got room for it in the garden.

At under £60 this represents great value. It usually sells for £99.99 and currently has 40% off.

TaylorMade Lightweight Stand Bag Was £109.99, Now £99.99

This lightweight TaylorMade stand bag currently has £10 off.

Is your bag looking a bit old and shabby? This is a good bag at a very good price.

TaylorMade Lightweight Stand Bag for £99.99

Longridge Tour Mirror Training Aid – Was £12.95, Now £9.95

This putting mirror currently has £3 off and can really help you roll the ball well this year.

As well as featuring lines to keep your stroke under control, the mirror will also help you with your eyeline and shoulder alignment.

Plus you can use it on the putting green or at home on the carpet. A very underrated tool!

Ladies Fazer Half Set – RRP £129.99, Now £99

Lady getting into golf? Know a lady who is getting into golf? Here’s a good deal on a half set including golf bag from Fazer.

Fazer Golf Ladies Half Set for £99

Woodworm Long Sleeve Sweater 3 Pack – £19.99

Yes you read that right, three jumpers for under 20 quid! The come in black, grey and navy so will match all of your outfits – this price looks a steal.

Wilson Staff DX2 Soft Golf Balls – RRP 19.99, Now £11.99

Here’s a great deal on Wilson Staff’s DX2 Soft golf balls, where you can pick up a dozen for less than £1 per ball. The RRP is £20 so there’s a saving of £8!

Wilson Staff DX2 Soft Golf Balls for £11.99

6ix Pack Golf Cooler Bag – Was £27.99, Now £20

Yes you read that right. A cool bag. That holds six cans of beer. That you can fit in your golf bag! Never will you moan about a warm beer again.

It comes with freezable pouches and a strap so can be hung from your trolley if you don’t have room in the pockets.

This may be a novelty item but could be a great present for a mate or prize at a golf day. Oh and it’s got £8 off its RRP!

Wilson Staff C200 Irons – RRP £499.99, Now £249

This deal represents a bargain. The Wilson Staff C200 irons from 4-PW are currently half price on American Golf at just £249.

Wilson Staff C200 irons for £249

Calvin Klein Cart Bag – Was £179.95, Now £79.95

Looking for a stylish and unique golf bag to fit on your trolley?

This Calvin Klein one fits the bill (no, I didn’t know Calvin Klein made golf bags either).

This one has a 14 way divider, comes with a rain hood and currently has £100 off!

Palm Grove Chino Trousers – Buy one, get one half price

American Golf currently has Palm Grove trousers on buy one, get one half price.

They’re £24.99 on their own so you can get two for under £38!

Palm Grove Chinos for £24.99

Longridge 4-in-1 Chipping Net – Was £24.95, Now £16.45

Want to improve your chipping strike, flight and accuracy this year? Here’s a training aid that can help.

Place it in the garden, the hallway or front room (away from the telly!) and you’ll hone your chipping touch in no time. This 4-in-1 target net from Longridge has a bunch of different options to use and has £8.50 off.

And if you’re looking for a more basic chipping net, this one from Longridge is currently just £3, down from £9.95!

Stewart Golf Universal Black Rain Cover – Was £40, Now £34.99

This could come in really handy this season if you get caught in the rain and don’t have a waterproof bag.

It comes from British trolley and bag manufacturer Stewart Golf so you’re sure to get a quality product that will keep your stuff dry.

It has three pairs of zips as well for ease of use and currently has a fiver off.

Longridge Delux Junior Plastic Golf Set – Was £13.50, Now £9.45

Got a little’un you want to get into golf? This could be their first set!

It comes with a few plastic clubs, balls, putting cups and a trolley bag, any toddler would surely love this. It currently has 30% off too.

Cleveland RTX-3 Wedges £99 Each Or 2 For £169

You can buy one for £99 or two for £169, less than £85 per wedge.

