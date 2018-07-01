Need some new golf clothes? You're in the right place.





Sunday Trading: Huge Golf Apparel Savings

Need some new golf clothes? You’re in the right place.

This week’s Sunday Trading features some great apparel deals from American Golf’s current sale.

It also features golf shoes too with massive savings on Nike and Adidas models.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Nike Colour Block Shirt – Was £39.95, Now £20

Nike Therma Core 1/2 Zip windshirt – Was £54.95, Now £25

Callaway Golf Stripe Polo Shirt Large – Was £39.99, Now £15

Ping Lennox Chino Trousers – Were £75, Now £35

J.Lindeberg Tour Tech Polo Shirt – Was £65, Now £45

Stromberg Sintra Trousers – Were £49.99, Now From £22.35

Granted, you’ll do well to pick up a pair for £22.35 but there are still huge savings to be had on Amazon for Stromberg’s Sintra trousers.

Adidas 3 Stripes 1/4 zip pullover – Was £39.99, Now From £19.99

Like this in blue? You can pick it up for just £19.99. Other colours are available and still well under the RRP.

Under Armour Jordan Spieth Tour Cap – Was £25, Now From £14.76