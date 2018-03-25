Check out these great deals on products from Srixon, Calvin Klein, Garmin, Adidas, TaylorMade and more!

Sunday Trading: Great Golf Deals, Big Savings!

We’re now officially into Spring so we can finally start to taste those sunny days on the fairways.

To help you with your motivation and excitement with the golf season ahead, we’ve found some superb deals across the net.

We’ve found great savings on Calvin Klein, Srixon, Cleveland, Adidas, TaylorMade and more!

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Calvin Klein men’s Harlem 1/4 zip jumper – was £34.95, now £24.95!

Here’s one of the best deals on the page – a Calvin Klein jumper for less than 25 quid! Whilst summer is on the way, chances are you’ll get a lot of use out of this over the coming year.

Srixon Z Star and Z Star XV 2017 golf balls – RRP £44.99, buy for £26.99!

Want to get your hands on a dozen premium Srixon Z Star or Z Star XV golf balls for less than £27?

This price is £18 below the RRP so is well worth it. Read and watch our review of the 2017 Z Stars here.

Adidas mens Golflite shoes – was £52.99, now £42.99!

These Adidas GolfLite shoes are available in White or Black and are available for the bargain price of £42.99!

Buy Now Adidas mens Golflite shoes for £42.99 from Amazon

Under Armour mens Performance Polo – from £17.80

Under Armour’s Performance Polo retails at £30 so there are some great savings to be had here.

Whilst not all sizing and colour combinations are £17.80, we’ve seen loads at that price. There are also some priced at £22.49.

Buy Now Under Armour mens Performance Polo for £17.80 from Amazon

Cleveland RTX-3 wedges – two for £169!

Here’s a great deal from American Golf on the Cleveland RTX-3 wedges – £99 each or £169 for two, a saving of around £15 per club if you buy two.

