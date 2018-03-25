Check out these great deals on products from Srixon, Calvin Klein, Garmin, Adidas, TaylorMade and more!
Sunday Trading: Great Golf Deals, Big Savings!
We’re now officially into Spring so we can finally start to taste those sunny days on the fairways.
To help you with your motivation and excitement with the golf season ahead, we’ve found some superb deals across the net.
We’ve found great savings on Calvin Klein, Srixon, Cleveland, Adidas, TaylorMade and more!
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Calvin Klein men’s Harlem 1/4 zip jumper – was £34.95, now £24.95!
Here’s one of the best deals on the page – a Calvin Klein jumper for less than 25 quid! Whilst summer is on the way, chances are you’ll get a lot of use out of this over the coming year.
Srixon Z Star and Z Star XV 2017 golf balls – RRP £44.99, buy for £26.99!
Want to get your hands on a dozen premium Srixon Z Star or Z Star XV golf balls for less than £27?
This price is £18 below the RRP so is well worth it. Read and watch our review of the 2017 Z Stars here.
- Buy Now Srixon Z Star 2017 golf balls for £26.99 from Amazon
- Buy Now Srixon Z Star XV 2017 golf balls for £26.99 from Amazon
Adidas mens Golflite shoes – was £52.99, now £42.99!
These Adidas GolfLite shoes are available in White or Black and are available for the bargain price of £42.99!
Under Armour mens Performance Polo – from £17.80
Under Armour’s Performance Polo retails at £30 so there are some great savings to be had here.
Whilst not all sizing and colour combinations are £17.80, we’ve seen loads at that price. There are also some priced at £22.49.
Cleveland RTX-3 wedges – two for £169!
Here’s a great deal from American Golf on the Cleveland RTX-3 wedges – £99 each or £169 for two, a saving of around £15 per club if you buy two.
Chipping net by Longridge – was £9.95, now £3!
Is one of your goals for 2018 to improve your chipping? For just £3 this is a steal – it usually retails at a tenner. This chipping net made by Longridge can help you hone your chipping touch in the front room or the garden, it could help you shoot lower scores this year.
Stromberg Sintra Trousers – from £25.57
Ok, whilst not all colour and sizing combos are £25.57, we’ve seen loads at just £29.95.
Stromberg always make great stuff – these Sintra trousers appear in our Best Trousers 2018 list – and they retail at £44.95, meaning you can grab a bargain here.
TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x golf balls – RRP 49.99, buy now £36.90
TaylorMade’s TP5 and TP5x golf balls are used by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, and here’s your chance to pick them up for a very decent price.
They come with an RRP of £49.99 but most places are selling them for around £42.99. We’ve found them for under £37. Note: the TP5x model is 59p more expensive.
- Buy Now TaylorMade TP5 golf balls for £36.90 from Amazon
- Buy Now TaylorMade TP5x golf balls for £37.49 from Amazon
Garmin Approach S2 GPS Watch – was £119.99, now £99.99!
The Garmin Approach S2 GPS watch currently has £20 off in American Golf’s Masters sale. Never used a GPS before? This is a great option for less than £100, it might help you score better!
American Golf currently have a sale on ahead of The Masters – see all the deals here.
