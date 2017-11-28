Get A TaylorMade Aeroburner Driver For Under £100 from the American Golf Black Friday Sale

American Golf has released its Black Friday Sale a day early – check out the sale at Black Friday American Golf Deals.

The Aeroburner driver was released in 2015 and features a Speed Pocket that enlarges the size of the sweet spot.

The Speed Pockets flexes at impact, resulting in a sweet spot that’s bigger to help protect ball speeds on mishits and reduces spin for added forgiveness.

The Speed Pockets also features a red insert that keeps debris out, without affecting performance.

An Aero hosel – small fins located at the rear of the hosel – also works alongside the raised centre crowns and rounded toe sections to lower drag and increase clubhead speed for longer distance.

The 460cc driver features a matte-white finish, black PVD face, crown graphic that makes alignment easy, and a Matrix shaft and Lamkin UTx grip.

Key Technology New open channel speed pocket

Aero hosel fin and raised centre crown

Advanced 460cc aerodynamic shape & head cover included

1 year guarantee and Matrix Speed RUL-Z 50 graphite shaft

