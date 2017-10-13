We take a look at the 11 best game-improvement irons 2017 has to offer that could help you find more greens and attack more pins this season

The 11 best game-improvement irons 2017

Outside your annual sub, your irons are probably the most expensive golf purchase you are likely to make, so it’s worth spending a little bit of extra time researching the various models to make sure you get the best set for your swing and budget.

For other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.

Much of the innovation and technological advances in iron design in 2017 isn’t visible to the naked eye. New heat treatment techniques has allowed manufacturers to make the clubfaces thinner to create more spring and more ball speed.

Lofts are getting stronger every year because of the ways brands have been able to increase forgiveness and launch angle, so you’ll almost certainly find a 7-iron from today goes a lot further than a 7-iron, or even an 8-iron, from a few years ago.

The shaft plays an important role in your sets overall performance, as does the lie angle to make sure you maximising speed and delivering the club correctly, something your local pro will be able to check out for you.

Larger, more game improvement irons tend to go further and be more forgiving, which is why mid-to-high handicappers tend to favour them. Here are 11 of the best game-improvement irons 2017 has to offer…

This Week’s Best Iron set Deals

Callaway Steelhead XR at Amazon.co.uk | Was £649 | Now £490

Wilson Staff D300 at Amazon.co.uk | Was £659 | Now £580

Callaway Steelhead XR at Amazon.com | Was $799 | Now $699

Ping G400

The Ping G400 irons have been designed to provide more distance and stopping power thanks to face flexing technology, which utilizes a toprail undercut cavity to allow the clubface to flex 18 per cent more than the G iron. Updated COR-Eye Technology maintains the distance across the clubface, which is now 40 per cent thinner. A concealed Custom Tuning Port (CTP) weight expands the perimeter weighting, while the elastomer insert enables swing weight to be fine tuned during the final stages of assembly.

RRP: £110 per club. Ping G400 Irons Review

Buy now at American Golf

Mizuno JPX900 Hot Metal



Made from a new material called Chromoly 4140M, the JPX900 iron combines very high ball speeds with the bendability of a forged iron.

It has paved the way for Mizuno to create its thinnest ever cup face for extra distance, while remaining soft and bendable in the hosel for precise lie angle adjustments.

TaylorMade M2

TaylorMade engineers have been able to lower CG and improve consistency by adding Face Slots and adopting a deeper Speed Pocket with a 33% thinner front wall for even more flexibility. A new thinner, wider six-sided fluted hosel saves weight that is put lower in the clubhead. The new hosel bend slot also allows for a 30% improvement in bending. Similar to the M2 metalwoods, the new M2 irons employ ‘Geocoustic’ engineering techniques; acoustics tuned through geometry for better feel and sound via 3-D damping and an optimized rib structure to create ideal frequencies.

Cobra King F7

New to the King F7 iron set is a ‘Pwrshell’ face design, which comprises a thinner face and sole structure that increases the sweetspot and delivers distance, precision and forgiveness. Also available in One Length version, where all irons are in 7-iron length in an attempt to improve consistency.

Titleist 718 AP1

Built for maximum distance and maximum forgiveness. Longer and more forgiving than the prior generation, 718 AP1 irons combine classic Titleist look and feel with advanced game improvement technology to produce an iron that is easy to hit, get in the air and stop on the green quickly.