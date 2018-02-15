Our guide to the best putters 2018 has to offer, including models from recent launches from the likes of Scotty Cameron, Odyssey, Ping and TaylorMade

Best Putters 2018

Many manufacturers are actually reducing the number of head shapes in their ranges and focusing on improved looks, feel and roll from their more compact collections.

Of course, there is still the choice to be made between a blade, mid-mallet or mallet. Blade style putters tend to suit ‘feel’ players with a stronger arc to their putting stroke, moving up into mallets that suit golfers who require extra alignment assistance and/or have much less rotation in their putting stroke.

This, however, is not a hard and fast rule – much of your final decision should be based on what suits your eye and feels good in your hands. Only that way will you gain the confidence you need to hole the putts you want to.

Remember other variations of putter design like counter balanced versions, which feature a heavier head and grip to increase overall stability and promote a smoother tempo. To that end, here are some of the best putters 2018 has to offer…

(We include shopping links below to help you buy, from which we can earn a small commission)

Scotty Cameron Select

GM Says: Four-way sole balancing means the putters are balanced from face to cavity, and from heel to toe. This creates a putter that sits perfectly square at address to promote easier alignment on virtually any lie. Thinned topline appearances give each head a slightly rounder radius, while plumbing neck dimensions, edges and angles have been squared up for a cleaner look from address. Improved sound and feel are also the result of up to 30% more vibration dampening material connecting the face inlays with the putter bodies.

Odyssey O-Works

GM Says: New for 2018 are 12 O-Works Black putters and six additional O-Works Red head shapes, all of which feature Microhinge Face Insert Technology that helps impart more topspin at impact for an earlier, truer roll. The new shapes include the Jailbird Mini and #1 Wide S. The new Black and Red ranges also feature new ‘toe-down’ mallets designed to naturally rotate like a blade to appeal to golfers with arcing strokes who have historically struggled for consistency with face-balanced mallets.

BUY SOON: From American Golf

TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

GM Says: The mallet putter that took the tour by storm in 2017 has returned this year with additional hosel and sightline options, to suit even more visual preferences and stroke types. These high MOI mallets incorporate a milled aluminum Pure Roll insert to promote better forward roll, increased directional accuracy and improved distance control. Vibration damping PU foam embedded between the body and frame delivers enhanced sound and feel, and Moveable Weight Technology allows for the player to adjust weight settings to desired headweights.

Ping Vault 2.0

GM Says: These 100% benefit from a new custom-weighting system that helps you personalise your swingweight and feel. The new system provides sole weight options in steel (standard weight head), tungsten (15g heavier) and aluminum (15g lighter) so you can match a model to your balance preferences. Precision-milled TR grooves aid consistent speeds across the putter face. Alongside the three sole weight options are three premium finish options – Stealth, Platinum or Copper – and six different heads.

Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin

GM Says: A customised Speed Optimised Milling pattern on each of the six head shapes helps putts roll to the same distance regardless of where they’re struck on the face. Each head shape’s milling pattern is customised as MOI differences mean they each needs a different ball speed correction. The sightlines are raised 21.35mm off the ground — the exact radius of a golf ball — for more accurate alignment regardless of your address position. Cleveland says the new 50 per cent higher contrast sightlines make this process even easier.

BUY NOW: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin from Amazon

Toulon Design

GM Says: Coming under the Odyssey umbrella, Toulon Design putters are a premium line that features seven models – five blades (Madison, Austin, Columbus, Long Island and San Diego) and two face-balanced mallets (Memphis and Indianapolis) said to benefit from the best materials, craftsmanship, visual appeal and technology. One of the key visible features is the new Deep Diamond Mill face pattern, precision-milled into the face of each soft 303 stainless steel head. This pattern channels impact vibration away from your ears to produce a slightly softer, yet still crisp, solid sound with good feel.

Scotty Cameron Futura

Each model in the new 2017 Scotty Cameron Futura collection has wrap-around face-sole construction milled from lighter aluminium that moves weight back and to the perimeter to increase the putters’ resistance to twisting. A built-in vibration dampening system also connects the face-sole component to the stainless steel frame, producing a more responsive feel. Models available are the 5CB, 5MB, 5W, 5S, 6M, 6M Dual Balance and 7M, with the higher numbers indicating larger head sizes.

TaylorMade TP Collection

As used by Sergio Garcia to win the Dubai Desert Classic, the TP putters are available in March and feature a new Pure Roll insert made from a soft polymer with 45° grooves that aid a soft feel and smoother forward roll respectively. The Juno and Soto are classic blades with heel-toe weighting, while the Mullen and Berwick are the mallet options. They will come with a stock Lamkin Sink Rubber grip (£199) or an optional upgraded SuperStroke 1.0 GT Pistol grip (£219).