New Titleist Ball – Exclusive Opportunity

We've teamed up with Titleist to offer six of you the chance to test and take home a brand new Titleist Golf Ball plus a free round of golf at a top Suffolk Golf Club

Golf Monthly has teamed up with Titleist, the #1 Ball in Golf, to offer six lucky readers the chance to be part of the pre-launch seeding process for an upcoming release.

You’ll undergo a detailed ball fitting and education session in the morning with one of Titleist’s ball experts, followed by lunch and the chance to test the ball on the course in the afternoon at Ipswich Golf Club in Suffolk – all for free!

This once-in-a-lifetime event is taking place on Monday September 11th (exact timings TBC) and places will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

The six golfers selected will have the opportunity to test a brand new, soft-feeling performance ball before anyone else in the UK (and to take some home after), lunch and a round of golf testing the new ball over Ipswich GC.

As per usual, you must be willing to take part in Golf Monthly filming, and ideally will be the type of player who prioritises soft feel and a good value price point, but who still wants to play a reputable brand.

If you would like to be considered for this exciting opportunity, please email joel.tadman@timeinc.com with the following details, putting ‘Titleist Golf Ball Trial’ as the subject line.

Name

Forum name

Home Club

Handicap

Which ball you currently use

Why you currently favour that ball

Entries close at midnight on Monday the 4th of September, with the six chosen contacted soon after.

Good luck!