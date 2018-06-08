Contact Us

General inquiries:
email: golfmonthly@ti-media.com
telephone: 01252 555197
address: Golf Monthly, Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough Business Park, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 7BF
Subscriptions:
email: customersupport@ti-media.com
0330 333 1113 (Lines are open Monday- Saturday, 8am-6pm UK Time.)
For Overseas: +44 (0)330 333 1113 (Lines are open Monday- Saturday, 8am-6pm, UK time).
USA toll free number: 1 888 313 5528 (lines open Monday-Saturday 7am-12 Midday Central Time).
Editorial:
Editor: Michael Harris
email: michael.harris@ti-media.com
Digital Editor: Neil Tappin
email: neil.tappin@ti-media.com
Senior Content Editor: Tom Clarke
email: tom.clarke@ti-media.com
Technical Editor: Joel Tadman
email: joel.tadman@ti-media.com
Content Editor: Nick Bonfield
email: nick.bonfield@ti-media.com
Content Editor: David Taylor
email: david.taylor@ti-media.com
Technical Writer: Jake O’Reilly
email: jake.oreilly@ti-media.com
Advertising:
Head of Sport : Matthew Johnston
email: matthew.johnston@ti-media.com
telephone: 07801 930735
Account Executive: Chris O’Hagan
email: chris.ohagan@ti-media.com
telephone: 07984 591790
Syndication:
Syndication: Lucy Cox
Tel: 020 3148 5483
Email: lucy.cox@ti-media.com
Editorial Complaints
We work hard to achieve the highest standards of editorial content, and we are committed to complying with the Editors’ Code of Practice (https://www.ipso.co.uk/IPSO/cop.html) as enforced by IPSO.
If you have a complaint about our editorial content, you can email us at complaints@ti-media.com or write to Complaints Manager, Time Inc. (UK) Ltd Legal Department, 3rd floor, 161 Marsh Wall, London, England E14 9AP. Please provide details of the material you are complaining about and explain your complaint by reference to the Editors’ Code.
We will endeavour to acknowledge your complaint within 5 working days and we aim to correct substantial errors as soon as possible.