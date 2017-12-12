Broaden your golfing horizons and find inspiration for the year ahead with Fergus Bisset and Jeremy Ellwood's must-visit courses guide...

20 Golf Courses To Play In 2018

One of the greatest things about golf is the endless possibility for variety.

In tennis, the court has the same dimensions, whether in Rio or Romford. Football pitches, bowling rinks and snooker tables don’t change much around the world, either.

But each and every golf course is unique: long, short, inland, coastal, fast greens, sloping greens, firm ground, fine grasses, long grasses, grainy grasses… the opportunities for distinctiveness are huge. Visiting as many different courses as possible will allow you to experience our great game to the full, and to improve as a golfer.

Here we serve up a tantalising selection of 20 courses (in no particular order) that we feel are well worth experiencing in 2018, both at home and further afield. So, what are you waiting for?

Royal Portrush (Dunluce)

County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Fergus Bisset: In 2019, the Dunluce course will welcome The Open Championship for the first time since Max Faulkner won over the Northern Irish links back in 1951. If you haven’t played this Harry Colt classic before, make 2017 the year you do and give yourself an idea of what the world’s best will face in two summers’ time.

Related: Royal Portrush Golf Club Dunluce course review

This is a track where you’ll almost always face testing and changeable weather; you’ll also experience a wonderful swathe of golfing terrain. Colt incorporated the natural contours perfectly into his brilliant design and, although changes have been made over the years, the layout remains true to his original vision.

GF: £60 per round Nov-Mar; £100 per round Apr & Oct; £190 per round May-Sep; extra round for £80 Tues, Thurs and Sun (subject to availability)

W: royalportrushgolfclub.com

Oceânico Faldo Course

Algarve, Portugal

FB: We’re fortunate in the UK that warm-weather golf waits just a short flight away, and one of the most popular destinations for British golfing holidaymakers is Portugal’s Algarve. For decades now, the abundance of courses, the beaches, the food and the scenery have tempted us to fly south to this corner of Iberia.

One of the newest and very best tracks on the Algarve is the Oceanico Faldo Course Amendoeira. Designed by the six-time Major champion and opened in 2008, the course is set over superb golfing terrain. Faldo’s vision was to use traditional principles to create a modern classic. With brilliantly placed hazards and clear questions asked by each hole, he has succeeded in his mission.

GF: €129–€151 depending on the time of year

W: oceanicogolf.com

Royal Park I Roveri

Piedmont, Italy

FB: Opened for play in 1971, the Robert Trent Jones Snr course at Royal Park I Roveri hosted the Italian Open on the European Tour between 2009 and 2012. Convenient for Turin airport, with reasonable green fees and a good second course in the shape of the Pramerica, this is a great destination for a short, and slightly different, golfing break.

With stunning views towards the Alps and a natural river running through the course, this Trent Jones layout provides a beautiful and tranquil setting for golf. The course is excellent and the off-course facilities are of a very high quality. The stylish clubhouse boasts a fine restaurant serving many local specialities. This one is a real find.

GF: €50–€130 for 18 holes depending on the time of year

W: royalparkgolf.it

Machrihanish

Kintyre, Scotland

Jeremy Ellwood: For some, it’s Royal Dornoch, but for me, the first course to achieve compelled-to-visit pilgrimage status was Old Tom Morris’ remote classic at Machrihanish. Many, many years ago I had seen pictures of this links and vowed to one day go there.

Related: Machrihanish Golf Club course review

We never made it, but years later, I finally did. Just to stand on that famous 1st tee and gaze across the beach to the curving fairway makes this a pilgrimage well worth making for any links lover. Machrihanish offers up some truly memorable holes, especially from the 3rd to the turn. Some may say the final two holes don’t quite live up to the other 16, and that may be true, but who is really that averse to a genuine closing birdie chance?

GF: £30-£65 per round; £45-£95 per day; five-day ticket – £300

W: machgolf.com

Bamburgh Castle

Northumberland, England

JE: If you fancy wonderful sea views from practically every hole, plus sufficient short par 4s to instil a sense of real optimism, then Bamburgh Castle on the stirring Northumberland coast is most definitely for you. It’s perfectly in keeping with this most rugged of English counties, with views out to sea, inland and of the imposing castle itself.

The opening salvo will see you take on two very tough opening one-shotters then two strong par 5s, but the third par 3 – the 223-yard 6th – is tougher still. From here, it’s a real rollercoaster ride over glorious terrain, blessed with the odd blind shot, several stout par 4s and a cast of shortish ones to bring birdie hopes to mind.

GF: £46/£55wd per round/day; £50/£60we per round/day; five-day ticket – £150 Mon-Fri

W: bamburghcastlegolfclub.co.uk

Pennard

Gower Peninsula, Wales

JE: Pennard, on the Gower Peninsula, is a links with a difference. It looks for all the world like a true links as you park up, but a glance away to the south tells you you’re still 200ft above Three Cliffs and Oxwich Bays. Yet few who have played it have any real hesitation in labelling it a true links on account of its splendidly rumpled terrain.

Related: Pennard Golf Club course review

The 7th must surely be the only fairway in Britain flanked by a Norman castle on one side and church remains on the other. The back nine gradually works its way closer to the cliffs, before finally arriving at the devilish 16th green with its stirring views. Tom Doak once hailed Pennard “awful quirky,” but in a complimentary way. He’s right.

GF: £25-£55wd per round; £35-£65we per round; day rates subject to availability

W: pennardgolfclub.com

Old Head

County Cork, Ireland

FB: Towards the south-west tip of Ireland in County Cork, Old Head provides an incredibly dramatic setting for a golf course. Designed by a star team of architects and agronomists, the layout makes superb use of the stunning promontory upon which it sits, raised some 150 feet above the Atlantic Ocean.

Related: Old Head Golf Links course review

This is a course that will challenge even the best players in testing conditions. Nine of the holes follow the clifftops and an errant ball fired seawards can be forgotten. But, with multiple teeing options, this is also a track that will be enjoyed by players of varying standards. Look out for the incredible 12th hole. The tee is cut into the cliffs and the approach narrows to a green perched precariously high above the crashing waves.

GF: €170–€260/€280-€400 for 18/36 holes

W: oldhead.com

Golf d’Hardelot (Les Pins)

Hauts de France, France

FB: Before Article 50 is triggered, take the chance to hop over the channel and enjoy some golf in our European Union. Just south of Boulogne, only 30 minutes from the EuroTunnel terminus, you’ll find the wonderful Golf d’Hardelot. The Pines (Les Pins) course there was designed by Tom Simpson and opened for play in 1934. With sandy soil and natural contouring, this track has a great feel and is highly reminiscent of the best heathland tracks of the home counties.

New life has been breathed into the course over recent years; it was restored using old photos and the playing characteristics Simpson envisaged in the 1930s reinstated. The result is a timeless classic.

GF: €50-€90 for 18 holes; €75-€140 for 36 holes (depending on the time of year)

W: hardelotgolfclub.com

Isle of Harris

Outer Hebrides, Scotland

JE: This splendidly beautiful Hebridean nine-holer overlooks uninhabited Taransay, where the BBC’s famous ‘Castaway’ social experiment programme was filmed in 2000. It is understandably modest in nature, stretching to just 4,900 yards for two loops. Golf was once played a little further down the west Harris coast, but the club has been here at Scarista since 1985.

There can be few courses anywhere that better conjure up that ‘wonderful to be alive’ feeling on a fine day. The setting for golf is simply heavenly, but don’t get any ideas about a Sunday round, for in this ‘off-the-beaten-track’ world, playing on The Sabbath is still prohibited. You can, however, enjoy life membership for the same price as a peak-season round at Trump Turnberry!

GF: £20 honesty box; £350 life membership

W: harrisgolf.com

Continues below