Golf is blessed with magnificent courses and stunning scenery all over the world. Rob Smith suggests a bucket-list tour of some of the game’s finest…

8 Bucket List Golf Courses You Have To Play Before You Die

With around 34,000 golf clubs worldwide, the game offers an inexhaustible supply of new and varied courses to suit all tastes and pockets.

Most are more than worthy of a game, but some, such as the Old Course at St Andrews, should be on the must-play list of every golfer.

Here, though, we leave home treasures behind and cross over into continental Europe and beyond to take a look at ten fabulous and very different designs guaranteed to challenge and delight.

Yes, some are pricey, but all offer genuine, aspirational, bucket-list golf…

Thracian Cliffs, Bulgaria

W: www.thraciancliffs.com

GF: €99-€129

There are some courses whose design and looks are so striking that even the silkiest of words simply cannot do them justice.

Thracian Cliffs is one of that rare breed, a Gary Player masterpiece in a unique location with 18 visually sumptuous holes.

This is one of the most photogenic courses in the world, and any one of these 18 holes would be the star attraction just about anywhere else.

Player has a track record of bold designs that includes the Links at Fancourt in South Africa, and Saadiyat Beach in Abu Dhabi. But the canvas he had to work with on the Black Sea shoreline of Bulgaria allowed him to create something very special indeed.

Its fame, boosted by the visit of the Volvo World Match Play Championship in 2013 – won by Graeme McDowell – has spread globally even though it opened for play just six years ago.

Its relatively remote location, 250 miles east of the nation’s capital Sofia and half that from Bucharest in neighbouring Romania, means that the resort is less crowded than many other golfing greats.

The opening eight holes run along the cliffs lining the shimmering blue sea, and include the signature 6th, the second of back-to-back par 3s.

Here, you play from a very elevated tee to a green perched on a promontory bordering the ocean; next stop northern Turkey over 200 miles away!

On a bucket-list course, this is a real bucket-list hole, but the wow-factor remains throughout, with the next hole played from an island tee built out into the water.

You turn for home after the 8th, but there is no let-up in excitement, with all of the remaining holes offering panoramic views out over the water.

Thracian Cliffs is one of the most breathtaking courses in Europe, with 18 signature holes in the most glorious of settings.

Casa De Campo – Teeth Of The Dog: Dominican Republic

W: www.casadecampo.com.do/golf/golf-courses/teeth-of-the-dog

GF: $195-$295

The Dominican Republic is one of the larger territories in the Caribbean, which is blessed with magnificent natural beauty that varies greatly from island to island.

Architect Pete Dye is renowned for his dramatic creations, and Teeth of the Dog is one of three Dye courses at Casa de Campo in the south-east of the island. Such was the terrain with which he had to work that he claims the course has seven holes designed by God with only 11 requiring his architectural skills.

The course shares its name with the local term for the coral lying in the glittering waters lining the oceanside holes, and the natural beauty of the setting can be a real distraction.

The layout is tough, though, with the most exciting holes coming in the two coastal stretches from the 5th to the 8th, and again from 15 to 17.

The signature hole is the long par-3 7th over water to a green surrounded by bunkers.

The local trade winds make for an even greater challenge, which thankfully, is easily outweighed by the sheer pleasure of playing in paradise.

Bro Hof Slott – Stadium Course: Sweden

W: brohofslott.se

GF: £135-£225

Built with the benefit of the biggest budget in Swedish golfing history, the Stadium Course at Bro Hof Slott stretches to a blistering 8,000 yards from the tips.

Happily, there are more forgiving alternatives at this Trent Jones Junior course, which hosted the Nordea Masters from 2010 until last year.

Trent Jones has said of the course, comparing it with… well, pretty much anywhere: “The holes are longer, the greens are bigger, the course has more water and the bunkers are larger.”

As you would hope, the closing four holes, which include back-to-back par 3s, offer an exciting and memorable finish.

Kiawah Island – Ocean Course: USA

W: www.kiawahresort.com

GF: $274-$374

There are five 18-hole designs on Kiawah Island in South Carolina, with the Ocean Course the best – a complete adventure from start to finish.

It hosted the dramatic 1991 Ryder Cup as well as the 2012 USPGA won by Rory McIlroy. The latter will return in 2021.

Such was the commitment to finding the very best topography that the front nine lies around half a mile from the clubhouse and the back nine.

Unusually, despite the vast acreage of sand, there are technically no bunkers here, but water does come into play on virtually every hole.

The demanding 17th over water is where Mark Calcavecchia famously ran into all sorts of ‘unmentionable’ trouble against Monty in 1991.

