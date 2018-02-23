Argentario Golf Resort & Spa: Your Private Tuscany – In Partnership With Argentario Golf Resort & Spa

Argentario Golf Resort & Spa is nestled off-the-beaten-path in in Southern Tuscany, only 90 minutes away from Rome International Airport.





Argentario Golf Resort & Spa: Your Private Tuscany

Argentario Golf Resort & Spa is nestled off-the-beaten-path in a verdant valley near Porto Ercole, Southern Tuscany, only 90 minutes away from Rome International Airport.

All rooms have an incredible view over the golf course, Monte Argentario’s landscape or the Lagoon of Orbetello.

Each design room is individually decorated room and features a terrace with panoramic views. The “Locker Cottage” villa innovates the idea of Tuscan country house with a glamorous and eclectic touch. The villa is located on a hill, 200 metres away from the main building of the resort.

The 5-star design hotel welcomes guests of all ages and makes travelling with children even more enjoyable for the whole family.

It organises tailor-made private or group activities such as wine tasting, cooking classes, boat excursions, horse riding and bike tours.

Argentario Golf Club features 18 panoramic holes and has the “BioAgriCert” certification for its eco-compatibility.

The golf course was designed by architect David Mezzacane and the professional golfer Baldovino Dassù. The holes were subsequently shaped by Brian Jorgensen.

The Orbetello Lagoon, the sea and the hillside offer a beautiful panorama and create a microclimate that allows golf to be played at any time of the year.

The 2.700 m² spa includes a fitness center with Technogym equipment, bio-sauna, Kneipp circuit, heated indoor swimming pool, massage cabins and tanning beds, among many other services.

Outdoors, there are three tennis courts, a small football pitch, and two panoramic jogging trails.

Espace is a specialised nutrition spa, where you can discover and experience the Wellbeing Method, a new concept of wellness centered on reaching a balanced and healthy physical and mental state. It involves food re-education and exclusive treatments.

Dama Dama Restaurant offers a contemporary interpretation of Tuscan and Italian cuisine through healthy and tasty dishes that are prepared with local products.

Some of the wholesome products used by this gourmet restaurant come directly from the resort organic vegetable garden.

The resort also offers real estate opportunities through Argentario Golf Residences, featuring newly built luxury villas for sale on the hills overlooking the golf course and the lagoon.

For visitors who wish to escape mass tourism, yet would like to enjoy sightseeing in world-famous spots, the Argentario Resort enjoys a strategic location in the Maremma, an area that is still relatively unexplored in southern Tuscany.

Day trips can be easily organized to Rome, Pisa, Siena and Florence, and visitors can then retreat to relaxing, exclusive and green surroundings.

In particular, the 5-star resort is located in the Argentario Peninsula, regarded as a VIP retreat dotted with luxury villas, restaurants, charming fishing villages, beaches and yacht clubs.

Activities here include sailing and diving; eco-tourism in the Maremma Nature Park; historic and artistic sightseeing; hot springs and spas; gastronomic tourism; cycling and horse riding.

