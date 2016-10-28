A lot of golf courses were originally built by train stations so city workers could enjoy their weekends away on the tranquillity of the links. Here are some of the The UK's Best Golf Courses Along Train Lines

There’s something about golf courses that back onto train lines isn’t there?

If you’re on the train you’ll be eyeing up a lovely golf course thinking, ‘That looks nice, I’d love to play there’, or if you’re lucky enough to be on the course – a train goes by and you know that there’s someone on there very jealous of you.

A lot of the early links courses that we love and play today were built at the end of a railway line because the land, away from industry and suburbia, tended to be a lot cheaper as it had little potential for development. It also meant that golf’s enthusiasts could get away from their everyday lives to enjoy a different and more peaceful environment.

Here are some of the UK’s best courses on train lines:

Royal Troon

Not many, if any at all, come into contact with the railway line as much as Troon’s 11th hole (pictured) does, which is aptly named “Railway”. The 2016 Open Championship venue ranks 29th in our top 100.

Swinley Forest

Swinley Forest, which ranks 38th in our top 100, is one of the UK’s most exclusive golf clubs and is found next to the line that runs between Ascot and Guildford.

Wentworth

All three of Wentworth’s courses (West, East and Edinburgh) come into contact with the train line, most significantly the ninth on the West, host of the BMW PGA Championship.

Prestwick

The site of the first Open Championship back in 1860. Prestwick hosted The Open 24 times until 1925, when the club admitted that the course couldn’t cope with the crowd numbers. It lies literally just south of Troon on the Glasgow – Ayr line, and Prestwick station is a mere sand wedge to the first tee.

Liphook

Currently standing at 70th in Golf Monthly’s 15/16 Top 100 Courses UK&I, Liphook is actually intersected by the train line, which you must cross over after the sixth hole and then go under after the 14th.

West Hill

West Hill is on the line between Woking and Farnborough. The heathland gem currently sits at 85th in Golf Monthly’s 15/16 Top 100 Courses UK&I.

Woking

Another of the Three W’s (Woking, West Hill and Worplesdon), Woking lies just north of West Hill – the Woking to Farnborough trip is a joyous one if sat at a window seat on the left side of the carriage.

Western Gailes

Set between railway and sea with sandhills aplenty and incredible views out to Arron and Ailsa Craig, Western Gailes is as good as links golf gets.

Glasgow Gailes

The Open Championship International Final Qualifying venue is a stones throw away from Western Gailes.

Formby Golf Club

Ranked at 37 in our top 100, the Merseyside classic is predominantly a links with fast running fairways and deep bunkers yet also features mature pines and heather. It’s a real treat.

Royal Lytham and St. Annes

The 10-time Open Championship host lies between Blackpool South and Preston and ranks 9th in our top 100.

Hillside Golf Club

Nestled next to Royal Birkdale, just south of Southport, Hillside is an unusual links in that many of the holes are framed by mature pine trees. It’s just north of Formby, so expect to see that if you’re travelling between Southport and Liverpool. Hillside ranks 30th in our top 100.

Aberdovey Golf Club

The Welsh links ranks 65th in our top 100 and features incredible views of Snowdonia and the Cambrian mountain range.

Other notables:

North Hants Golf Club

West Byfleet Golf Club