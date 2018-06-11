The New Course at Burhill is a superb test of golf and has some of the best greens you'll find
Burhill Golf Club New Course Review
Burhill is one of Surrey’s premier golf clubs, featuring two excellent 18-hole courses, vast practice facilities and a beautiful 18th century Georgian Mansion clubhouse.
The Old Course, designed by Willie Park, dates back to 1907 with the New opening for play in 2001.
Whilst the New is only 17 years old, Burhill has had two courses before.
The South Course was given up to be used for arable land during the second world war.
The New Course is now on the land formerly occupied by the South and is a 6,940 yard par-72 layout.
It is a regional Open Qualifying venue and features superb greens built to USGA standard. It has also hosted the EuroPro Tour before as well.
The course is highlighted by the stunning par-3 18th hole playing over the River Mole towards the mansion clubhouse, where on a sunny day you’ll have a lot of spectators.
The opening stretch should offer up birdie chances, with two par-5s in the first five holes.
The par-5 second hole plays just 507 yards from the white tees but a ditch at around 280 off the tee will mean longer and medium hitters leave the driver in the bag, especially in warmer conditions.
The 3rd is a short dogleg-right par-4 at just 318 yards although the green is guarded with two large bunkers and a run-off area around the back.
There is also a bunker at around 220 off the tee to avoid.
The 4th is a 180 yard par-3 where anything but a solid long iron shot will leave you struggling for par, although the next is a par-5 measuring just under 500 yards from the whites.
It doglegs left, hugging the out of bounds, with a narrow inroad to the green.
The 6th and 7th are two strong par-4s both at over 425 yards from the whites with a lake to the right of the fairway on the 7th and a ditch to the right of the green.
Handicap golfers will be relieved to get through these unscathed.
The 8th is a pretty par-3 at 157 yards whilst the front nine’s closing hole is a dogleg-left par-4 measuring 368 yards from the whites and featuring no less than seven bunkers.
The 400-yard 10th doglegs right and benefits the longer hitters who can take it over the corner to leave a wedge in, before the 540 yard 11th.
The 11th poses an tricky question off the tee – do I go right, or do I go left? A bunker splits the two fairways whilst more bunkers await at around 230 – one in the middle of the fairway and one to the left.
Longer hitters will be able to take it over them but anything pushed to the right could require a re-load.
There is then water to the right of the green that will play on your mind if you’re going for the green in two.
A strong par-3 follows at the 12th, measuring 190 yards off the whites with just one bunker protecting the green.
The 13th is a brute at 530 from the whites and 590 from the blacks. It is another par-5 with bunkers in play off the tee and, like the 11th, there is water short and right of the green.
The 350 yard par-4 14th features a tight tee shot with a ditch running down the right and long, whispy rough down the left.
The is another ditch at around 260 yards off the tee. Keep the driver in the bag here and go in with a mid-to-short iron.
15 is another tricky hole at 410 yards with a huge lake short of the green which the fairway winds itself around to the right.
16 is one of the most memorable on the course with two huge trees in the middle of the fairway.
Do you fly it over them, go under them or simply hit and hope? I went for the latter. Don’t open your shoulders up too much as out of bounds awaits down the right.
The 420 yard 17th is a tough par-4 with two bunkers in play off the tee before the stunning par-3 18th back over the Mole.
The New Course is great fun and has a superb set of par-5s, all offering up plenty of risks and rewards.
The greens are as good as anywhere and the condition of the course really is top-notch, from the tees to the fairways and the greens. There’s a reason why Open Qualifying and the EuroPro Tour (in the past) have come here.
The par-3s are all testing and there are plenty of water hazards and ditches to keep you on your toes.
If you score well around the New Course, you’ve earned it.