Costa Navarino is home to the two finest courses in Greece and a great deal more. Rob Smith finds out more...

Costa Navarino: A Grecian Odyssey

The south-western coastline of mainland Greece is a stunningly beautiful and unspoilt area blessed with a superb climate and spectacular scenery.

It is also home to the extensive, multi-award-winning Costa Navarino destination that has the environment and sustainability at its heart, whether in the architecture, the delicious cuisine or its two excellent golf courses.

The first to be completed was the Dunes course, a collaboration between Bernhard Langer and European Golf Design.

It opened six years ago and is remarkably mature despite its tender age, offering great variety and a fresh set of challenges at every turn.

The downhill 2nd is one of several standout holes with the ocean as a beautiful, shimmering backdrop, while the 4th is a superb dogleg left with distant mountains on the horizon.

There is real variety all the way to a par-5 finale that plays every inch of its length back up the hill to a sloping green overlooked by the stylish and very welcoming clubhouse.

There are archaeological sites bordering the course and on some holes, with a real sense of history throughout the round.

The more recent Bay course is, for me, even more photogenic and enjoyable, offering breathtaking views from start to finish.

