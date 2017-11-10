The thrill of an easy birdie or potential eagle makes the short par 4 one of golf’s most mouthwatering prospects…

Five Of The Best Driveable Par 4s

Porthmadog 12th – 275 yards (Pictured above)



Admittedly you would have to play this one from the yellow tees unless your name is Bubba or Dustin, and even then it’s uphill so you will need your Sunday best, but it is one of the most spectacular links holes you will find anywhere.

For realists, it is a mid-iron or hybrid over a hill to a wide fairway before a short iron up to a lovely green cut into the dunes above.

Drive it or not, it’s a joyous hole worth the green fee on its own.

Aberdovey 16th – 288 yards



Late in the round on this classic Welsh links comes a wonderful matchplay hole that is the very essence of risk and reward.

Less than 300 yards from the tips, the hole eases from right to left hugging the railway that serves this beautiful coastline.

No bunkers are needed to protect the small green which is fronted by all manner of humps and hollows and has a run-off area all the way along the left-hand side leaving the trickiest of pitches.

Aberdovey Golf Club Course Review

The Belfry (Brabazon) 10th – 311 yards



Probably the most famous drivable par 4 in British golf, the 10th at The Belfry is a guaranteed show-stopper that has seen more than its fair share of drama.

The tiger line requires a carry of about 250 yards to reach terra firma and avoid a watery grave, and Seve Ballesteros brought it to the public eye when he drove the green on day one of the 1985 Ryder Cup.

This feat was subsequently matched by Ian Botham, only for the cricketing legend to three-putt.

The Belfry Brabazon Course Review

Continues below