Over the years, the European Tour has visited many of our loveliest courses - some well-known, some less so...

Five Of The Best Former European Tour Venues

La Moye – Pictured above

Stats: Par 72, 6,665 yards

Originally created by local headmaster George Boomer more than a century ago, this excellent clifftop course was redesigned in the 1930s by James Braid.

It was further upgraded by Henry Cotton in the 1970s prior to becoming the home of the Jersey Open.

This was to be a regular fixture on the European Tour from 1978 to 1995, producing champions of the calibre of Sandy Lyle, Tony Jacklin and Ian Woosnam.

More recently, Martin Hawtree has made changes at three holes and there are panoramic views from start to finish.

5 of the best off-the-beaten-track golf courses

Ashburnham

Stats: Par 72, 6,627 yards

This beautiful links along the south coast of Wales staged what is now the Tour’s flagship event, the PGA Championship, in 1959 and 1969.

It produced two famous winners in Dai Rees and Bernard Gallacher, and subsequently hosted the 1976 Martini Tournament, won by a young Sam Torrance.

All three went on to become Ryder Cup captains.

The club continues to host important events, and the JH Taylor design is a fine and very enjoyable test which offers exceptional value for money.

Fulford

Stats: Par 72, 6,743 yards

For those of a certain vintage, there are not many golf shots that linger in the memory more vividly than Bernhard Langer’s approach to the 17th green in the 1981 B&H International.

The German’s 9-iron had finished 15’ up an ash tree from where he miraculously chipped onto the green, just missing his putt for par before finishing a shot behind the eventual winner, Tom Weiskopf.

This attractive heathland/parkland mix was home to no fewer than 23 European Tour events as well as the inaugural Women’s British Open in 1976.

Continues below