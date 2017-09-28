A tough par 3 calls for one great shot, a tough par 5 allows a lay-up, but a tough par 4 takes no prisoners…

Five Of The Best Tough Par 4s

Royal Birkdale – 1st – 450 yards (Pictured above)



The 1st tee of one of the toughest courses in the country and this year’s Open Championship venue will always be intimidating, but at Royal Birkdale it leads to one of the stiffest opening tests you will find anywhere.

The hole works its way gently to the left and a solitary bunker at the corner is generally the line but demands a long carry. The green is protected by sand at the front and attractive humps and bumps at the back and sides.

Royal Porthcawl – 2nd – 425 yards



Any hole that skirts a beach will be subject to the wind, and this wonderful example draws you ever closer to the trouble all the way.

If the wind is from the west, there is every chance that you will need to direct a long approach shot over the fence in the hope that the elements will return it to safety, and a deep greenside bunker will catch anything that leaks to the right.

K Club (Palmer Ryder Cup – 7th – 430 yards

An aerial view of this lovely hole will strike fear into the heart of any amateur.

Played into the prevailing wind, a creek will catch a drive short and right, and the fun continues with a lake that joins in from the left and guards the green.

In 2016’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, it was the week’s toughest hole averaging 4.36 with Andy Sullivan running up consecutive double bogeys.

