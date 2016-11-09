Did you know that new US President Donald Trump owns 17 golf complexes? Here are all the golf courses Donald Trump owns

Golf Courses Donald Trump Owns

UK&I

Trump Turnberry

Home to the famous Ailsa Course, Turnberry has hosted four Open Championships and received a stunning makeover this year – See all of Turnberry’s course changes.

Trump International Golf Links – Aberdeen, Scotland

Trump’s Aberdeen property really is of high quality – as a new entry it went straight into Golf Monthly’s 2015/16 Top 100 courses UK&I at number 14.

Trump International Golf Links – Doonbeg, Ireland

The International Golf Links in Doonbeg ranks 32nd in our top 100 rankings and features one of golf’s best opening holes. Designed by Greg Norman, he described it as the best piece of golfing property he had ever seen.

US

Trump National – Los Angeles, California

The Pete Dye designed course opened in 2005 and is open to the public. It’s one of the most expensive courses ever built at $250m and is ranked as one of the best courses in California.

Trump National – Jupiter, Florida

Trump’s Jupiter course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and is famous for its water hazards and island green.

Trump Doral – Miami, Florida

Home to four courses, Doral has hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship on the Blue Monster since 2007 (which will now be moving to Mexico) and was the venue for the Doral Open on the PGA Tour from 1962-2006.

Trump International – Palm Beach, Florida

The private Floridian club was the first golf property acquired by Donald Trump and was opened in 1999. Trump bought the 300-acre piece of land, bordering Palm Beach International Airport, and gave an unlimited budget to create the course – he spent over $40m.

Trump Golf Links – Ferry Point, New York

Designed by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, Trump Golf Links features views of the Manhattan skyline and is open to the public.

Trump National – Hudson Valley, New York

Situated in the rolling hills of the Hudson Valley, Trump National is a fully private club that used to be a bison farm.

Trump National – Westchester, New York

Trump National Westchester is just half an hours drive from downtown Manhattan and features a 101-foot waterfall.

Trump National – Colts Neck, New Jersey

This private club features a 19th hole which is a par 3 very similar to the 17th on TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course.

Trump National – Bedminster, New Jersey

Trump National in Bedminster features 36 holes of golf, with the Old Course considered by some as one of the world’s top 100 courses. It will host the 2017 US Women’s Open and the 2022 USPGA Championship.

Trump National – Philadelphia, New Jersey

Lieing on Southern New Jersey’s highest point, Trump National looks over the city of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania and is just a short drive away.

Trump National – Charlotte, North Carolina

More than 2/3s of the holes play along water at the private club which is considered one of North Carolina’s very best.

Trump National – Washington, D.C

Donald Trump will surely pay this a few more visits with his new job. The private club features 36 holes, and the Championship Course was designed by the new POTUS himself.

Dubai

Trump International Golf Club

The private club features a 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art Clubhouse which will be the largest of its kind in Dubai.

Trump World Golf Club

Yet to open, this course will be designed by Tiger Woods.