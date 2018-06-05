Owain Jones toured the Costa Brava, highlighted by playing at the famed TPC Catalunya

Golf In The Costa Brava

Just forty winks and a cover-to-cover in-flight mag from the UK is the Costa Brava, a 120-mile coastline of secluded coves, medieval villages and gastronomic delights. More pertinently, perhaps, there is a rich seam of forest, parkland and links golf courses worth further investigation…

Golf de Pals

A paid-up member of Costa Brava’s golfing aristocracy, Pals was designed by Royal Birkdale architect, Fred Hawtree and opened to the public in 1966, before hosting Spain’s first PGA tour event in 1972.

The ranch-style clubhouse has retained its charm, with guests feasting on cured meats and olives on a glorious sun terrace, sheltered by pines.

The first few holes are short and tight, where a meaty drive and a lofted-iron will find you hitting the green with grunt to spare.

Despite being a few hundred metres from the Mediterranean, virtually all the holes are surrounded by a natural canopy of umbrella pines.

When we played, in early May, it was toupe-wearer’s nightmare, with strong winds – so beloved by windsurfers in the area – whipping off the coast.

Adding to the mix are a half-a-dozen doglegs on the course, which don’t overly help the golfing minority; us left-handers.

The sweeping 4th is a looker, mind you, with the pin a speck in the distance, inviting you to bisect the steep wall of pines, so a nudge with a high-iron is all that is required to get pin-high.

The 6th is also easy on the eye, a 151m par 3 with a 30m drop to an oval-shaped green protected by three strategically-placed bunkers. Undercook your iron and you could be sand-bound for some time.

The back nine isn’t as confined and there are three par 5’s in the last five holes, where if your swing has found its groove, it’s time to open up the shoulders and tidy up the scorecard.

R&R is but a stone’s throw away, through an adjoining gate where you’ll find the four-star La Costa Beach & Golf resort, which sits a two-minute walk from the coast with gated-access to an expansive sandy arc and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean.

Course info

Golf de Pals (golfdepals.com)

Par: 73

Yardage: 5970m (yellow), 6263m (white)

Green fees: €89-105 low-high season. Guests receive a 50% discount if staying at the four-star La Costa Beach & Golf resort

Emporda Links and Forest

Now approaching its 30th birthday, the Emporda is maturing into one of the smartest complexes in Northern Spain.

Comprising two courses; the Forest and Links – the latter is the only one on the Costa Brava – it was designed by renowned American architect Robert von Hagge and boasts six different course combinations so you can wallow in a state of golfing nirvana for an indulgent weekend.

A welcome addition in 2006 was the modern, glass-fronted Hilton Double Tree golf-spa hotel, which has glorious views of the surrounding 36 holes, all graced with the backdrop of the snow-capped Pyrenees.

When we played, we mixed up both courses by playing the Emporda Top 10 PGA Von Hagge.

Teeing off first on the Links, the exposed fairways gave us little respite from the gusty winds, with conditions were more akin to the West Coast of Ireland than lazy, sun-dappled resort golf.

Punching the ball low was de rigeur for the conditions to stop balls getting caught in the wind and dropping meekly short of their intended destination.

Course maintenance was top-notch with elaborate sand features, and challenging pin positions.

The 9th, a 348m par 4 had a dastardly approach shot over water with a raised pin position on a wicked, contoured green.

The second nine took in the Forest course, which was more forgiving, with sweeping undulating fairways sheltered by mature pines.

In the mid-section of the front nine three holes are dominated by a sizeable man-made lake, with the approach to the pin over the drink on the 6th particularly satisfying for risk-takers.

The greens, too, were true and rapid, cut to give even the best readers of putting lines busy to keep scores in low digits.

Indeed, a generous Club sandwich at the Casa restaurant was fully merited after a bracing morning’s play.

Course info

Emporda Links and Forest (empordagolf.com)

Par: Forest 72 Links 71

Yardage: Forest 5866yds (yellow), 6165yds (white) Links 5971yds (yellow) 6304yds (white)

Green fees: From €59 for 18 holes

Golf Monthly stayed at La Costa Beach & Golf Resort