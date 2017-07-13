Designed by James Braid in 1907, this enjoyable layout is situated just over a mile from beautiful Henley-on-Thames

Hidden Gems – Henley Golf Club

Henley Golf Club, Harpsden, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 4HG

W: henleygc.com

GF: £50 weekday; £25 weekend (after 2pm only); £60wd per day

Stats: par 70, 6,264 yards

It’s easy to understand why Henley is such a popular choice for corporate golf days, because visitors can expect a warm welcome and an extremely pleasurable day on one of the finest courses in the region.

Even if the shared fairway with the 18th makes the opening tee shot less daunting, bailing out right will leave you a long second.

Don’t be right again or you’ll struggle to open with a par.

The first of six par 3s, appropriately named ‘Heaven or Hell’, comes at the 2nd.

Speak to a member and the advice will be to take at least one extra club.

Come up short in one of the hazardous bunkers and you won’t be faced with a more difficult shot for the rest of your round.

One of the many attractions of this Thames Valley gem is the super variety of holes, especially the par 3s.

The 13th is beautifully framed; it’s Henley’s Golden Bell without Rae’s Creek, where the swirling wind plays tricks with the mind.

Meanwhile, the 16th requires pinpoint accuracy with a long-iron or wood to a raised green.

Come up short and you’ll be faced with a devilish chip.

If you’re banking on taking advantage of the par-5 18th, beware the OOB down the left.

Follow the pro’s tip and favour the right side of the fairway, which will open up the green.

However, be careful not to over-club if you have designs on taking on the green in two, as the road and OOB are still very much in play.

This is one of those courses that you’ll definitely want to play again.