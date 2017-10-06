Sentosa Golf Club today released a unique insight into life at the multi-award winning golf club.



Explore Stunning Singapore Open Venue Sentosa Golf Club

Sentosa Golf Club hosts the Singapore Open in January and this video and these images show just how extraordinary the place is.

Scroll down to watch the video

It ranks 58th in Golf Digest’s World Top 100.

The video captures the luxurious essence of the Club and provides never before seen vistas of both The Serapong and the recently opened New Tanjong golf course.

“We wanted to showcase the property in all its glory and give golfers around the world a new view of the Club,” commented Andrew Johnston, General Manager and Director of Agronomy, Sentosa Golf Club.

“With the developments we have seen over the last twelve months and our 2018 events schedule, we wanted to set the scene and provide golf fans with a taster of what life at Sentosa Golf Club is all about.”

