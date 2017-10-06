Sentosa Golf Club today released a unique insight into life at the multi-award winning golf club.
Explore Stunning Singapore Open Venue Sentosa Golf Club
Sentosa Golf Club hosts the Singapore Open in January and this video and these images show just how extraordinary the place is.
It ranks 58th in Golf Digest’s World Top 100.
The video captures the luxurious essence of the Club and provides never before seen vistas of both The Serapong and the recently opened New Tanjong golf course.
“We wanted to showcase the property in all its glory and give golfers around the world a new view of the Club,” commented Andrew Johnston, General Manager and Director of Agronomy, Sentosa Golf Club.
“With the developments we have seen over the last twelve months and our 2018 events schedule, we wanted to set the scene and provide golf fans with a taster of what life at Sentosa Golf Club is all about.”
It’s a busy time for the club with a number of championships, both professional and amateur, in 2018, including the returning SMBC Singapore Open (18-21 January), The HSBC Women’s Champions (1-4 March), The Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific (21-24 February) and The Asia Pacific Amateur Championship (4-7 October).
Opened in 1974, the Club enjoys an enviable location upon the picturesque Sentosa Island, Singapore’s premier island resort getaway.
The island itself is home to Sentosa Cove, a world-class yachting marina, as well as some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, sandy beaches and an outstanding and diverse array of built and natural attractions.
Have you ever been to Sentosa GC or you’re planning to? Let us know on our social channels.
