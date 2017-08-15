There’s more to golf in Portugal than the Algarve, especially if you venture north to Lisbon…

Your Lisbon Golfing Retreat – The Perfect Portuguese Weekend

Portugal is famed for its golfing treasures, especially in the south, but the rest of the country has plenty to offer too.

This is certainly true of the Lisbon area, where the courses rival those on the Algarve while being less busy and offering outstanding value.

Orizonte’s collection of seven courses is a fine example. Each lies close to the capital in the beautiful Costa Azul region, which is becoming firmly established with golfers across Europe.

Located 30 minutes from Lisbon city and framed by the Arrábida Natural Park, Quinta do Peru is a beautiful Rocky Roquemore design regarded among continental Europe’s finest.

This parkland layout, which opened in 1994, meanders through verdant pines, with astute bunkering and true-rolling, quick greens.

The front and back nines both open with a par 5; the 10th presents a tight drive but the hole opens up later on.

Fairways are often generous, but the course does pack some punches.

The 8th is a tough challenge at 218 yards off the whites, playing over a lake that nestles up to the front and right of the green.

The 16th, a shorter par 3, also involves a carry over water.

Aroeira is located close to the coastal town of Caparica and comprises two courses and a host of impressive mansions.

Aroeira I, designed by Frank Pennink and opened in 1973, was affectionately christened the ‘Wentworth of Lisbon’ by the UK press.

The course plays through tall avenues of pines and demands accuracy and placement off the tee.

It hosted the Portuguese Open in 1996 and 1997 and significant investment has been made since 2014 to upgrade the conditioning and enhance the guest experience.

Aroeira II, designed by Donald Steel, opened in 2000.

At over 7,000 yards from the tips, it can really bare its teeth, with large, undulating greens and water in play on nine holes.

It, too, benefited from major investment in 2014.

Once described as the ‘Valderrama of Portugal’, Ribagolfe I, half an hour east of Lisbon, provides a superb test in a unique and natural setting.

Many fairways are tight corridors carved through the undulations of a cork-oak forest, and three of the par-5 holes have a risk-reward element.

It was built with a view to staging professional tournaments and since 2009 has hosted European Tour Q School first stage.

The No. 2 course plays over the same undulating terrain of forest, valley and lakes.

It was designed as a members’ course and is more forgiving with shorter, wider holes and huge greens.

Continues below