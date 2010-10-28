65 Trevose Championship

Architect: Colt

Stats: 6,415 yds, par 71, SSS 71

GF: £40-£65

Visitor information: Visitors are welcome all year round

W: trevose-gc.co.uk

2008 Ranking: 56 (Down 9)

Improvements since 2008 Rankings:

Course: Various new tee positions and bunkers

Clubhouse: The dining round has had a complete facelift as has the locker room and gents

Trevose features tightly mown and fast-running fairways, towering sand hills and clever bunkering that all combine to make it a strict test. Harry Colt’s design is enhanced by the natural dips and hollows that guide the ball one way or the other, but seemingly never unfairly. Trevose is one of the most visitor-friendly clubs in the UK

Panellists’ comments: “A beauty and beast of a course; one that will test all aspects of your game”; “Excellent visitor experience”

