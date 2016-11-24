Aberdovey Golf Club Course Review - Old-fashioned links at its best with very attractive rough-edged bunkers

Green Fee Range £25-£55

Medal Tee – Par 71 – 6,535 Yards

Visitor Times: Seven days a week

Website: www.aberdoveygolf.co.uk



Significant Changes

The 12th hole, which was damaged by severe winter storms in 2014, has now been rebuilt and is back in play

Onsite dormy accommodation extended to 6 twin-bedded en-suite rooms

Golf has been played for more than 120 years over this slender links strip between beach and railway, with the opening fairway also presenting a narrow target.

But over the opening stretch, the green complexes are designed in such a way that minor miscues may well end up better than you could have hoped.

In recent years the club has introduced rough-edged bunkering under the supervision of David Williams, with the end result some of the most attractive bunkers anywhere.

The longest of the bordering tufts may leave you praying that your ball will find the sand, though, rather than just missing it.

The blind par-3 3rd – ‘Cader’ – with its punchbowl green, may be Aberdovey’s most famous hole, but for many the back nine excels, starting from that par-3 12th with its now even more exposed plateau green perched above the beach.

The excellent 13th and 14th then hug the dune ridge, before the links switches back to the railway side for a homeward run starting with a par 5 strengthened by a long, narrow, two-tier green, then a classic risk-reward par 4 where overdoing the draw in an attempt to drive the small green will see your ball bouncing around among the ballast and sleepers the wrong side of the fence.

Aberdovey Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict



Well worth the journey west to one of our Top 100’s best-value treats