Aldeburgh Golf Club Championship Course Review - With no par 5s, every birdie is hard gained at Aldeburgh, which is a unique heathland-links mixture

Aldeburgh Golf Club Championship Course Review

Green Fee Range: £40-£85

Medal Tee: Par 68 – 6,408 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day, check with club for availability

Website: www.aldeburghgolfclub.co.uk



Significant Changes

Improvement of bunkers and tee boxes

Aldeburgh Golf Club Championship Course Review

On the Suffolk coast, set in an area of outstanding natural beauty, Aldeburgh is a historic layout, one that originally dates from the 1880s.

Willie Park Jnr, J.H. Taylor and Harry Colt made alterations in the early part of the 20th century and, more recently, Ken Brown and Ken Moodie have been responsible for some subtle changes to keep the test of golf current.

Aldeburgh’s clubhouse is less than a mile from the coast, the fairways and greens are firm and gorse lines a number of holes.

But this is, perhaps more a heathland course than a links. The members describe the terrain as “maritime heath” and that seems fitting.

The sleepered bunkers and sprawling greens with subtle run-offs deliver a sense of seaside golf, but the heather and mature trees, conjure thoughts of the classic Surrey and Hampshire heathland tracks. It’s a captivating blend.

The par of 68 at Aldeburgh is an extremely stern one – as evidenced by a standard scratch score of 73 from the blue tees, and the fact the card also shows a ‘bogey’ score of 72.

Long and testing par 4s provide the backbone of the challenge. In fact, no fewer than 12 measure over 400 yards from the back pegs.

The finish is particularly strong with the 16th and 18th holes standing out. Into the wind, both require two fine blows to reach in regulation.

Aldeburgh Golf Club Championship Course Review

12 lengthy par 4s and no par 5s place a premium on consistent and accurate iron play. A wonderful old-school clubhouse as well.