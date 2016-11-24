Ballyliffin Golf Club Glashedy Course Review - The County Donegal gem has earned widespread acclaim for the glory of its setting and the sheer drama of its routing

Ballyliffin Golf Club Glashedy Course Review

Green Fee Range: €50-€150

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 7,220 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day

Website: www.ballyliffingolfclub.com



Significant Changes

Glashedy Links bunkers were re-revetted in preparation for the Boys Home Internationals and Irish Close Amateur Championship

Extensive rough management was carried out with semi rough on both links widened by 3 metres

New tees were constructed on the 7th

New turf nursery

All pathways resurfaced

New driving range teeing ground and Range hut constructed

Coastal Protection work carried out on shore boundary

Drainage works carried out to alleviate impact of continued high water table

Practice chipping area extended and re-bunkered

Reshaped green surround at exit to 8th green

Dolmen installed at Glashedy 13th – point of interest/photo opportunity

New sprayer, power screen, quad and range equipment

Foot-Golf Course installed

New fleet of electric buggies

The Glashedy Course, designed by Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock, is rightly considered the tougher of the two excellent courses at Ballyliffin.

It is a true modern links, a championship course running over a real moonscape with large, testing greens and plenty of bunkers.

At times, with some of the holes on higher ground, the wind is perhaps an even greater defence. There are several extremely demanding par 4s and unusually for a newer course, just three short holes.

Each is distinct and memorable and the 7th will leave a lasting impression played from its elevated tee down to a green next to a marshy pond.

The closing hole is as good as you will find and the course is almost always presented in superb condition.

The accompanying Old Course is also a genuine Top 100 contender, which was remodelled by Nick Faldo and has a more natural, old-fashioned feel. It is surprisingly different from its partner and arguably more fun.

Whilst the two courses actually run in and out of one another, the dunes and vast acreage mean that every hole is separate. There is no doubt that Ballyliffin is one of the very best 36-hole facilities you will find anywhere.

Ballyliffin Golf Club Glashedy Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Among the finest of jewels in County Donegal’s largely unsung crown