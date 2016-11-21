Broadstone Golf Club Course Review - Excellent views and 18 uniquely challenging holes, Broadstone in Dorset is a heathland fan's dream

Broadstone Golf Club Course Review

Green Fee Range: £48-£85

Medal Tee: Par 70 – 6,384 Yards

Visitor Times: Monday to Friday, and Sunday afternoons

Website: www.broadstonegolfclub.com

Significant Changes

Harry Colt restoration on holes 5, 6, 8 and 14. Refurbished changing rooms, refurbished practice facilities, new fleet of buggies, new halfway hut.

Broadstone Golf Club Course Review

Broadstone Golf Club, with 18 holes that are all unique challenges, is one of South England’s premier heathland courses.

Straight driving is a must and a handicap score is hard-earned around this difficult par 70.

The club was founded in 1898 and built by Tom Dunn, before a redesign by Harry Colt in 1914 which took in plenty of new holes to fully incorporate the stunning heathland which the course sits upon.

The signature hole is the par-4 14th, a downhill drive with stunning vistas is then followed by an uphill approach, just avoid the bunkers!

Recent work by Harry Colt expert Frank Pont on several holes has resulted in some dramatic bunkering and improved teeing areas.

The course covers a large acreage of undulating heathland and each hole is a new treat.

Broadstone Golf Club Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Terrific variety from start to finish, there is something for everyone at Broadstone