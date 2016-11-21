Carne Golf Club Hackett Course Review - The Eddie Hackett-designed links has the 'wow' factor and is more than worthy of the long drive to get there

Carne Golf Club Hackett Course Review

Green Fee Range: €40-€90

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 5,825 Metres

Visitor Times: Every day

Carne Golf Links was the fruits of a community tourism project to entice golfers to this relatively remote eastern outpost, with renowned Irish links specialist Eddie Hackett enlisted to weave his magic on spectacular linksland near Belmullet. It would be his final project, and for many, one of his finest hours.

The links has gone from strength to strength, growing to 27 holes in recent times, but it is the first 18 that rightly register among our Top 100 courses.

It is a simply awe-inspiring links, with a back nine that will leave you breathless at times.

While the front nine may be ‘quieter’ by comparison, the excitement does build throughout, with the excellent 8th and 9th getting you fully prepared for the holes to come.



And what great holes they are, with no let-up from the 10th, which boasts an amphitheatre green to rival the 1st at Doonbeg, through to the finish.

The short par-4 11th and 12th demand precise play, and you’ll rarely play a links par 3 with such a dramatic tee-to-green drop as the spectacular 16th.

It may take some extra planning to get here, but often the very best things in life are worth a little extra effort… especially now there is the new Kilmore nine to savour too!

When the new holes bed in, Carne will become even more of a must-visit venue