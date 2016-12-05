Castle Stuart Golf Links Course Review - Opening just seven years ago to rapturous critical acclaim, Castle Stuart is a visual feast both internally and externally over the Moray Firth to the Black Isle

Castle Stuart Golf Links Course Review

Green Fee Range: £140-£190

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,553 Yards

Visitor Times: Every day

Website: www.castlestuartgolf.com

Castle Stuart Golf Links Course Review

The work of entrepreneurial golf designer Mark Parsinen and renowned course architect Gil Hanse, Castle Stuart played host to three consecutive Scottish Opens between 2011 and 2013 and hosted it once more in 2016 – when Alex Noren sealed victory.

On the Moray Firth with views eastwards towards Chanonry Point, north to the Black Isle and west towards the Kessock Bridge and the mountains beyond, this is an exhilarating setting for golf.

The course has been designed to be playable by golfers of all standards. As such, it’s relatively generous from the tees. However, there’s an emphasis on placement with the drive.

The green complexes are sloping and it’s important to approach these from the correct angle in order to get near the pins.

This is a layout where strategy is to the fore. The short par-4 3rd provides a good example of this. It’s driveable with a favourable wind but anything narrowly missing the putting surface will leave a fiendishly difficult pitch. The correct way to play the hole is to lay up and approach with a full wedge shot.

Golfers must be aware of the areas of ‘rumple’ – small hillocks and hollows – as well as the partially revetted bunkers.

It’s an extremely versatile course and it is no surprise that it’s already hosted four Scottish Opens.

The course is set over a fabulous stretch of coastline with a number of the most striking holes played right along the water’s edge.

Castle Stuart’s eye-catching, art deco-inspired clubhouse offers panoramic views of the course and surrounding countryside from all three floors.

Castle Stuart Golf Links Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

A hugely impressive modern classic that can be played by all