County Sligo Golf Club Championship Course Review - Situated on a promontory, Sligo is a Harry Colt classic

Green Fee Range: €50-€145

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,582 Yards

Visitor Times: Seven days except Saturday & Sunday mornings

Website: www.countysligogolfclub.ie

Significant Changes

New 3rd green – hole 52 metres longer

Green extensions on 1st, 2nd, 5th, 7th and 10th

New bunkering on 6th, 7th, 11th and 12th fairways

New championship tees on 5th, 10th and 11th

County Sligo, also known as Rosses Point, is yet another example of Harry Colt’s enormous contribution to the Top 100.

With the course already well established, he made radical changes in 1928, which are essentially what you play today.

The short 4th is a perfect example of a par 3 that simply doesn’t need bunkers, played as it is to a green that slopes away from you and has a run-off area short and right.

From the elevated tee at the next, you see some of the treats in store, but the most magical area is still hidden from view, over the dunes at the far end of the course.

Throughout, the views of the Ox Mountains and the golfing test are outstanding. When you reach the distant loop of holes around the turn, you feel as though you are in a different world.

The short 13th by the beach is another lovely short hole, and the penultimate hole might just be the best on the course – a very demanding dogleg left up to a green tucked away in the dunes.

County Sligo Golf Club Championship Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

The holes closest to the clubhouse are good, the others are great