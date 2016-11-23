Druids Glen Golf Course Review - While architect Pat Ruddy may be more renowned for his spectacular links, Druids Glen is his parkland masterpiece

Druids Glen Golf Course Review

Green Fee Range: €55-€110

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,560 Yards

Visitor Times: Seven days a week

Website: www.druidsglenresort.com

Significant Changes

A massive effort has been put in this season to really concentrate on the attention to detail on both courses – this has meant improvements in existing maintenance schedule in areas such as bunker edges and lake edges

A Wi-Fi hot spot has been installed at the first box, this has been essential in incorporating the technological requirements for modern events

18 new Par Aide complete ball washer units have been placed on every hole

New tee box distance markers have been installed on every tee box

New 100-yard distance markers have been placed on every hole where required

The biggest improvement in this area was the decision taken to employ a full time qualified horticulturalist, this has been instrumental in overseeing the continued upkeep and improvement of flower beds, trees and specimen plants around the course.

An intense tree programme was implemented last winter; all trees are being evaluated and pruned accordingly, this is an ongoing programme that has shown very positive results

A resident wildlife conservation consultant has implemented numerous initiatives

The verdant County Wicklow creation of Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock, christened the Augusta of Europe by some, has now been open for almost 20 years.

It offers a lush golfing oasis a short drive inland from the east coast, complete with majestic tree-lined fairways, thought-provoking water features and considerably more than a splash of colour at the right time of year.

The course hosted the first of its four Irish Opens a year after opening, going on to host the Seve Trophy in 2002.

It is a layout expertly designed to test every facet of your game, with consecutive holes doglegging the opposite way twice over the front nine, and water potentially coming into play on eight of the final 11 holes, sometimes quite dramatically.

The 8th and 12th – with their striking floral Celtic cross – are both mid-length par-3s where water may mess with your mind on the tee.

Longer, tougher tests include the mighty par-4 13th played from way up high down to a fairway that threads its way between a stream on the right and trees on the left.

Druids Glen Golf Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

Great layout from start to finish with the 13th one of Ireland’s finest par 4s