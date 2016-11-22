Ferndown Golf Club Old Course Review - Immaculately presented with greens that are fast and true, it was designed by GM's first editor, Harold Hilton

Green Fee Range: £50-£95

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,479 Yards

Visitor Times: Groups accepted on Tuesdays and Fridays – 4-balls on all other weekdays by prior arrangement

Website: www.ferndowngolfclub.co.uk

Significant Changes

Twice annual course renovation programme to produce tournament standard greens and surrounds together with year round playing surfaces

Drainage improvement to holes 8, 10 and 17

£20K woodland management project

£100K on refurbishing men’s and visitors’ washroom facilities

Ongoing tee and fairway improvement works – 3 tees upgraded annually, all other playing surfaces renovated including fairways

Fairway bunker improvements on holes 4, 6, 8 and 10

Opened in 1913, the course was built by 1892 and ’97 Open Champion Harold Hilton – he was the only British amateur to win the British and US Amateur titles in the same year (1911).

Ferndown is where Peter Alliss learnt his trade, with his Dad Percy the club professional for over 25 years.

It is without doubt one of Dorset’s finest heathland courses and, although not particularly long, it offers all golfers a wonderful challenge.

The ball must be kept in play off the tee, or heather and pines await, and the greens can be very difficult to putt on if you get on the wrong side of the hole.

Ferndown Golf Club Old Course Review – Golf Monthly Verdict

A classy and consistently strong mixture of heather and mature trees